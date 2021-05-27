Rain transforms western Nebraska

Three things come to mind as I sit down to write this progress report of the last two weeks: rain, corn and cows.
Just last night (May 23) we received three-quarters of an inch of rain here at the home place. The farther west end of our ranch received around six-tenths and the further east end we collected close to nine-tenths. Add this to over an inch we received just over a week ago in rainstorms that came between May 13-15, and this country looks like a whole different place.
It rained on us at the high school rodeos in Thedford and Stapleton as well this past weekend and friends reported good rain in other parts of the Panhandle as well. So, hope has been revived here at Meyring Cattle Co., and for much of western Nebraska.
With the cooler and drier spring, it put us about two weeks behind getting the cows to grass. We decided to give the grass a chance and just keep our cows in and feed them a little longer. This proved to be beneficial and now we feel more confident about going to grass with them. The pairs will all get to grass by the end of the week.
It is always a sense of relief when all the corn is planted here at Meyring Cattle Co. The fields that were planted before our graduation celebration weekend are all up and have two to three leaves. The rest went in the ground in the last two weeks.
We did have trouble with a tractor two different times, which is always frustrating especially during planting which is time sensitive. But a fast trip to Gordon for a part and help from a John Deere repair specialist we were able to get moving again.
The heifers were synchronized and bred over the weekend. The cows will be the focus for the next four weeks. The cows are split into three different groups for breeding. Group 1 will get CIDRs put in today. These CIDR’s will be ready to pull in a week and then that group will be heat checked and bred on day two through five after the CIDRs are pulled.
The groups are strategically staggered so that the next group starts breeding when one group is finished. For the second year, we are adding another element to our breeding program. We are putting embryos in select cows again. We have picked cows out of each group to be the recipient cows of these embryos.
Memorial Day and the highly celebrated weekend prior are coming up. Although we have great respect for all those that serve this great country, we have never had a tradition of making it a big weekend for our family. It comes at a busy time for us coming off calving and planting and leading into breeding season. We will make a quick trip to Steamboat Springs, Colorado on Saturday though for two of my nephews’ high school graduations. We are looking forward to seeing that country again and visiting with friends and family there.
In closing, I am so thankful for those things on my mind today: the rain, the corn and the cows! Rain is most definitely a good thing, and it sounds like a majority of western Nebraska received good rains this past weekend. The corn will have a good start in the ground now with adequate moisture and will be ready for the predicted sunshine of the next two weeks.
A.I.ing cows is always our favorite time of year. We enjoy the early mornings riding out to gather the cows on green grass, sorting them horseback in the corrals, and the friendship and comradery of those that come to help us breed. Looking forward to reporting on that next time.