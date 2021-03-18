Rain welcome in dry pockets of Nebraska

Over the weekend in northeastern Nebraska, we got precipitation of a rain and snow mixture. The weather at times is unpredictable.
In the future forecast, we will be getting moisture back into our soil. This is something farmer Terry Frey is extremely excited about. This moisture allows dryland crops to have a chance and potentially yield at higher rates. Terry mentioned that his dryland alfalfa crop really needed a good soaking rain to get going this spring.
“It is nice to wake up to this much rain,” he said.
The last time we received more than .60 inches of rain was in July of last year. After nine months of very little rain, waking up to 2 inches of rain was more than a relief for Terry. The frost has come out of the ground, which allows the moisture to soak in, instead of running off.
With a high of 76 degrees last week, it felt like spring was near. Terry and his family accomplished many tasks on the farm in 10 days. They were able to get fences off of corn fields, remove barbed wire fences from road ditches, and complete dirt work in their fields.
They continued to work on equipment and prepare for planting season. Another accomplishment for Terry was completing his annual crop insurance plan. As every year is different, you may never predict how the weather will impact the crops. Terry is optimistic this year about crop insurance, as we are looking forward to an average year of precipitation.
Manure is being hauled and applied to the fields to prepare for planting. Terry is not changing much up about the way he plants, besides how he plans on using a vertical till before planting. This year's planting season is right around the corner.
With last week’s nice sunny weather, Terry believes he will be able to start fieldwork and planting sooner than normal. On an average year, Terry has started to get rolling on fieldwork in the first week of April. The main factors are when the frost comes out of the ground and how fast the snow melts.
As Terry is nearly finished preparing for planting season, calving season has slowed down. He still has multiple cows due in the next couple of days. Everything is so far, so good. He has yet to lose any calves.
If the weather cooperates, Terry plans on getting more done in the next couple weeks. He plans to switch out tractors, adjust tillage equipment and prepare for fieldwork and spraying. Terry also will be calibrating his planter. His main goal from year to year is to remain “timely and efficient,” as everything revolves around time.