Greetings from the still snowy terrain of the Sandhillls. I hate the snow still being here as much as I did two weeks ago, and a new challenge has emerged from the snow. It’s navigating our driveway from the slop that some of the snow melting has created. Thank goodness calving season is nearly wrapped up for us. It’ll be awesome to have just one thing off the list.
In between work and bull sale prep, I’ve taken up a new craft, and it’s the art of “grinding tags.” For the last couple years I’ve been offering to do this task, and Jason has declined. I’ve learned that him declining my offer was actually his way of telling me he loved me. For years I thought it would be like a fun little art project for me to this, but I learned a couple weeks ago it’s about as fun as hugging a cactus.
It hurts my heart to have to say farewell to you all, but this article is my last as a producer progress reporter. It went way too fast. To tell you the truth, this year of writing to you has been one of the most therapeutic and happiest of my life.
I didn’t adjust to life here in the Sandhills quickly. In fact, with everything that was going on for me in 2021, by the time I made it to the ranch full time, my world was spiraling. I was in a constant state of fight or flight, not eating, and anxiety and depression had grabbed ahold of me.
My life felt like it was shattering before my eyes, and I didn’t recognize the person looking back at me in the mirror anymore. This life Jason and I had dreamed of, didn’t feel like mine. My health battle was ongoing, Jason and I had been living apart for almost six months, and our marriage was strained from the time and distance apart, and just about anything that could go wrong in the move to the ranch, did.
In August 2021, it all came to a head. On a day where I had to miss out on pre-conditioning calves, I had gone for a walk in the afternoon to try to redirect my brain, but every step seemed only to make the negative thoughts seem louder.
When I got back to the house, I wasn’t sure of my next move, but I felt compelled to make one call to a friend. The first call I tried went unanswered, and so did the next. It might sound odd, but those calls being unanswered triggered me. I realized I still had something left unsaid, or something left in what felt like the hollowest of body and mind. That moment led me to getting into my car and driving, absolutely scared for my life, with my mom and dad soon to be on the other end of the line, guiding me back to their arms.
There’s really no guidebook to a situation like that, but I knew I needed to get somewhere safe. Time started over for me that August, and until January 2022, I split time between my parents’ home, with my Aunt in Seward, and some time at the ranch. I found sorrow, healing, pain and power in every day that I woke up. I had to work at it every day, and at times I dragged myself to appointments and through hard conversations, but in the end I found more peace, a relationship with God, and an outlook on the world that I could have never imagined - all things I guard with my whole heart today.
I didn’t want to end my time here with sharing this side of my life, but I wanted you to know how important writing to you has been to me. I now walk down the same road where I contemplated giving up, looking for and thinking about what I’d tell you next. You probably thought I was bored telling you about the turkeys and the sand when the winds blows, or our perfectly curated grocery store isles – but those are all the moments that kept reminding me how blessed I am to be here. Each little sign gives me hope and reassurance that there’s always something here that’s worth seeing.
I would hit my knees crying out to God on almost every walk, wondering why he had led me here, why I was battling. But it was on my hands and knees, with a fistful of sand when I really noticed how beautiful the world felt. It was there I noticed how forgiving the sand was with the weight of the animals, and how it soaked up every inch of moisture it could – distributing every inch of water back to the earth.
If the land could hold all of this weight, it could surely hold me and my tears too, and if God put so much thought into these grains of sand, surely, he put that same amount of thought into me. If the weather was going to come in my life too, I was going to have to figure out how to use it, just like the sand did.
There’s no other way for me to describe that season of life than to say it was a suffering, but what I’ve learned is that there are some lessons that only suffering can teach you. Sarah Jakes Roberts said recently, “I take better care of the people who are in my life because the grief taught me they’re not here forever. I take better care of myself because the heartbreak told me I’ll pour and pour and pour until I’m in the hospital. You wanna break a generational curse? It’s gonna happen because some suffering took place, and you decided this suffering cannot pass on to another generation. This suffering cannot live on in my community. I gotta break something. God, I’m glad I suffered, so that now no one else has to suffer again. You gotta be a bold girl to say some things like that. But there comes a point where you decide these scars can work against me, or they can work for me. I have decided that my scars are seeds; I’m gonna put them in the ground, I’m gonna allow the word of God water them, and I’m gonna allow my kids to eat the fruit of the scars that should have took me outta here.”
When I first started writing to you, I just didn’t expect to be here now. I wanted you to be able to see a part of the world and meet some of the people in my life so you would know the best of my life. I wanted to know I did my best to notice and share all that God gave me, and tell you about how good He had been to me along the way.
Now these clippings are a testament for me of my strength, how I learned to live moment by moment, and how much I appreciate all the beauty of the world I’m so grateful to be a part of. I can’t thank the people enough who walked alongside me even when it was confusing. I know now that I walked this journey to be able to be there for them in return for what they’ve done for me.
While it gives me some pause that my daughter will read this someday, I want her to know that there’s nothing we can’t conquer together, and she’s never alone, like my parents did for me the day I showed up in their driveway. Even though my mom didn’t know how we’d fight through this, she reminded me that I wouldn’t do it alone.
I’m thankful for the suffering. I’m reminded of all the moments – the dead flies and the turkeys, the stories I’ve shared with you, the time I’ve spent with those that love me, and now the time I’ve got to spend with our unborn child – they have all been worth being here for.
I’m no longer living in the suffering, but living because those times gave me new life, and you helped me get here. I’ll cherish our time together for the rest of my life. You’re a part of my story now, and I’m so thankful we met.