'Ranchers eat beef on Christmas'

Agriculture runs rich with tradition and so do the Holidays.
A Christmas tradition that our family has kept through the generations is going to a candlelight Christmas Eve church service. Hot wassail on the stove welcomed us into the celebration that we had at my paternal grandparents’ after the Christmas Eve church service when I was in my childhood years. In my teenage years, the family moved the Christmas Eve celebration to during the day instead of at night. My aunt always made a Creamy Wild Rice Soup. When I got married, I got the recipe from her and this is now a Christmas Eve tradition with my little family here in Nebraska.
Although we have kept many traditions that have been passed down through the generations, we have also started some of our own traditions with the kids. One of my kids’ favorite Christmas traditions was actually started by accident. In 2004, Jay and I’s oldest son was 2 years old and our daughter was just 7 months old. I worked in a home office doing contract work for Pfizer pharmaceutical validating vaccination programs. My busy season ran from November through March. At Christmas I found myself right in the middle of piles of paperwork.
Trying to balance working in my home office and two small children left me unprepared for the holidays. Christmas Eve came and we still did not have our tree up. So, we went to our local Christmas Eve church service and returned home to put up our Christmas tree and decorate it, just in the nick of time.
Completely unplanned, I watched the magic of Christmas not only light up the tree and our living room but also light up my kids’ faces! They went to bed shortly after we decorated the tree in anticipation of waking up to something magical. I do not remember a lot of details of the next morning, but I will never forget the face of my 2-year-old as he went to bed on Christmas Eve. So, the next year, guess what we did. Yes, it became a tradition to decorate our tree on Christmas Eve.
Some years we have cut a live tree from the forest and some years we have artificial trees, but we always decorate it on Christmas Eve after church. As my kids got older and they visited with other kids at school I thought that someday they may come home and complain that all the other kids had trees up earlier in December. But now, 16 years later, they have never complained, and it is one of their favorite Christmas traditions.
We put on Christmas music and eat homemade salami and cheese spread on crackers. Everybody hangs decorations. We put out cookies and milk for Santa. The tree lights up the living room and the magic of Christmas lights up our hearts and faces.
This year, we cut a live Christmas tree with a permit from the U.S. Forest Service at Chadron, Nebraska. If you have not done this, let me tell you how it goes: While driving in the pickup it is impossible to get your eye adjusted to a tree that will actually fit in your house. So, you get out and walk.
Once you find the perfect tree, cut it and bring it home, it still does not fit in the living room. So, you must cut more off. Of course, the branches you just cut off were the ones that made the tree look full and beautiful. So now, it fits in the living room, but it has some bare spots. Nonetheless, your 14-year-old asks to put it in the middle of the living room and you say “yes,” bare spots and all.
So even in 2020, a year with so much uncertainty, we were certain to eat our creamy wild rice soup and decorate our tree on Christmas Eve after church. And we certainly went to bed with our living room and hearts lit with the magic of Christmas.
We continue to make Christmas memories holding onto traditions of the past and creating some new traditions. This year, those memories included the magic of Christmas tree sap. Oh yeah, and some tasty prime rib on Christmas Day. (Ranchers eat beef on Christmas.)
I hope you all had time over the last two weeks to enjoy your own family and traditions. Currently, we have flipped the calendar and are back to the grindstone. I will catch you up on the start of the new year here at Meyring Cattle Company next time.