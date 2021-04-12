Recent rain helps wheat emerge in Kansas

Greetings everyone from central Dickinson County! The sun is shining, the wheat is popping up, and the cattle are bellowing, which means that late spring and early summer chores and preparations are under the way.
This is my favorite time of the year because there is always something going on. Our son is loving the longer days, too.
As of April 9, we have gotten 85 hundredths of an inch of rain and we were forecasted for another half inch the weekend of April 10-11. This rain has made it extremely difficult to get our personal garden planted. We still do not have our potatoes or onions in the ground, so I might have wade through the mud in between rounds of rain before it gets too late.
The rain is really making the wheat sprout nicely. Many of us around here were able to get the wheat fields sprayed before are big rain storm, but the rain will push back the silage and corn planting.
Most of the winter cattle have been moved to their spring and summer pastures. As I stated in my previous report, this is harder on the younger mothers because they are not used to the weaning process. It tends to be a harder adjustment on them, whereas the experienced mothers adjust quicker to the moving process.
Once the calves are used to the corrals and being penned up, they will be sorted out and sent to the sale barn.
We’re still a little bit in limbo with spring planting because of the uncertainty of the April temperatures here in Kansas. Most of us know that even though it is technically spring, there is a very high potential for an early spring freeze and could be devastating to the growth of fall crops. There is no real rush to get the machinery out and worked on because it could still be another month before we seriously start the fall crop planting.
So life is just a balancing act for us here on the ole’ ponderosa. Right now we are trying to balance our kids’ hectic schedules, our own personal crop growing with our garden, and then work around the farm. These are the times that we really have to rely on one another, trust that we have each other’s best interest in mind and trust that each other knows what we are doing.
My wife has to trust that when she is gone for the kids’ events that I am at home getting what needs to be done accomplished. I have to trust that my wife has everything under control and trust in her planning. But that is something that she is extremely gifted at, so I can just stay out of her way. I definitely married up!