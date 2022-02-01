Reflecting on good advice while saying goodbye to a farmer father

“Straighten your wheels! Straighten your wheels!” my dad shouted from his tractor one freezing wintry day as I gunned my car engine. He was trying to pull my hopelessly mired car out of the ice and muck.
The scenario played out more than once during the late 1970s and early ’80s, when our area experienced unprecedented cold and snow. Our main gravel road to town featured a long passageway of one-lane travel flanked by snow banks many feet higher than the hood of the pickup. During the winter of 1979, classmates living in even more remote areas 30 miles to the south were prevented from coming to school for a good three weeks due to blocked or hazardous roads. This was prior to the age of virtual learning and Google Classroom.
In addition to having to run a generator to keep water to his cattle and electricity to our house during one extended power outage, my dad had a quarter-mile lane to keep open and three teenaged daughters to keep rolling down the road to sundry activities. Neighbors in the Pauline area who’d never transitioned to electric heat proved far better off with their wood stoves, and occasionally my sister and I visited them to get warm.
Still, my dad, who’d grown up without indoor electricity or running water, and had spent his early life farming with horses, remained a proponent of automation and modern methods. His father before him farmed with horses into middle age, and according to my dad, somewhat resented the intrusion of mechanization. Automated farm equipment never received the level of care that a good horse did. As a young adult during the 1950s, my dad fully recognized the value of mechanization and was instrumental in propelling the farming operation forward to more efficient practices.
Nonetheless, in June of 1970, my grandfather remarked to a group of men gathered at the Pauline general store, “This ol‘ horse is gettin‘ tired.” Soon afterward, his earthly journey ended.
Over a half century later, his youngest son – my dad – recently underwent the most difficult battle of his life after contracting COVID during the holidays. While he moved through the disease fairly rapidly, his 90-year-old body was unable to rebound, and this past Saturday morning he entered into eternal rest. Thus, this writing finds me planning my father’s funeral.
For the past month, my days and nights have revolved around sitting with my dad at the hospital and nursing home, attempting to bring comfort when often that was not possible. I’m grateful that he had moments of wakefulness and knew me until the end. I am immensely grateful for the nursing home staff members who served him through his final illness and over the past five years.
Throughout the past decade, as Parkinson’s slowly stole my dad’s physical abilities, it was humbling, indeed, to witness how accepting he was of his limitations. Despite being wheelchair-bound and having severely limited manual dexterity, his outlook was consistently upbeat. His attitude was always one of life and affirmation of life. He frequently joked with the nursing home staff, evoking a smile or a laugh. I never once heard him complain about having to have even the most basic of needs performed for him.
I can’t help contrasting this to his young adulthood. As a very young child, I would stand in awe of my father as he literally ran everywhere he went on the farm. If he needed a tool across the barnyard, he never walked to get it, but ran. With a part-time hired man and full-time ingenuity, he continued what my grandfather and great-grandfather began, building a successful, mid-sized farming operation.
His outlook was unfailingly upbeat, no matter the circumstances. Once, in the early 2000s, after his combine caught fire and burned, following an insurance settlement and a bit of “horse trading” of salvageable parts, he ended up with a good used combine, a vintage tractor and an extra $500 in his pocket. So it always went for him.
While the odds were stacked against my dad during his final illness, I prayed for healing and quality of life until the end; I know that many of the care facility staff were pulling for him as well. Many stopped to greet us in the name of Christ and to extend their kind regards. One could see how hardships of the past strengthened us to face the recent crisis. Despite the sadness of our loss, my family and I endeavor to live in hope, and in a sense, our prayers have been answered. Friends, neighbors and relatives have been unfailingly kind and supportive.
During the past year, my mind has frequently wandered back to those “Straighten your wheels!” incidents of my youth. It seems an apt philosophy, not only for a mired vehicle, but for life in general. My dad’s wintry-day advice got me out of the ice and muck many decades ago. Now whenever life gets complicated, I find that pausing to clear the mental clutter, re-aligning my focus, and following the simplest, most straightforward path ahead usually results in a jump-start. I know my farmer father would agree.