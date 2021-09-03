Returning to rural roots

A female farmer who’s also a professional church organist and a journalist, will be sharing updates about her small poultry flock and life on her farm in south central Nebraska as the newest Producer Progress Reporter for Midwest Messenger.

Meet Carla Post, who seven years ago returned to live in the same century-old family farmhouse where she grew up near Pauline, Nebraska so she could spend more time with her elderly father. That precious personal time with her dad, Rolland Post, a Korean War veteran, continues, although he’s now getting care at a nearby assisted living home.

Meanwhile, Carla Post, whose lively personality propels her energy to oversee the family farm, has found herself handling many new farm duties alongside several helpful cousins who live close by in rural Adams County.

As the fourth-generation on the farm, she enjoys working with the seven generations of her cousins in the area; growing corn, soybeans, alfalfa and raising cattle at Post Farms Inc. They have irrigated crops (two irrigated quarters, gated pipe) and dryland.

“I’m blessed to live here, and on my family farm,” Post said.

She calls herself “kind of a pseudo-farmer.” She moved back home in 2014 to be with her dad when he could no longer live independently. She officially manages his farming affairs, although her cousins do the actual farming.

Post was particularly fond of her 16 chickens. That is, until she returned home from performing an out-of-town patriotic summer concert to find only two chickens left. Predators had got ahold of them while she was away. Post is determined to purchase more chicks in the spring.