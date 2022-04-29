Shelterbelts prove their worth on windy spring days

Hello, from our little part of the Bohemian Alps near Knoxville, Nebraska. The dirt has been flying for days, the wind gusts are extremely high, and anymore we don't ask if there is wind today - it is more “Which way is it coming from now?”
When I was a young girl, I remember hearing the talk of how great it was to have shelter belt treelines planted in a field to cut down on the blowing away of good and precious soil. Now I see these rows of trees being excavated out to make room for circle pivots and other improvements. I wondered how long it would be before we would see the effects of such activity. Now we see windrows of soil filling our ditches. Makes one think that our ancestors knew what it took to be a good steward of the land.
The news is full of information about all the wildfires being driven by higher-than-normal wind in the area and beyond. We have so many things to contend with this spring season. We have been busy cutting trees that find their way into the fence line, and the low-lying water areas, which are abnormally dry.
We have been noticing that the ground is pretty dry underneath those roots. We have had many chances of rain and have seen storms brewing and then leave us with a few unmeasurable drops.
Right or wrong, the fertilizer will be spread anyway, as the weeds it seems don't need much moisture to thrive. We will try to continue to do as much no till as we can and search for forage corn to plant that can survive on low moisture levels after the small grains come off the fields.
The deer sure have grouped up in fairly big herds, and they do enjoy our small grain fields. Turkey hunters have been out and about. Our turkeys look to have redder iridescent feathers than usual. I think it is how the morning sun hits them - very colorful.
The shop around here is still running equipment in and out of its doors. Some is waiting on parts, others are done and ready for the field work. The guys have been witnessing that some parts that should be fairly easy to obtain are no longer available and they have no idea when they will be stocked and ready to ship. Maybe that is why Carl has a graveyard of equipment to switch stuff around or remanufacture something.
I took a day to run some of the later calves through the chute. They don't like the wind in their ears either. It made a few of them a little obstinate.
When I got back from getting a few groceries I saw the evidence that the calves were not in the feed yard. Those little rascals had been so boisterous they took out a corner post and gate and were exploring my yard and down the lane to stack yard. It took a bit to get them all rounded back up, as they were not done skipping around yet. The wind was not helping.
The gate that we don't use was the one we needed to get them back through, but it had a few trees grown up through it - hence why we were cutting some trees after that incident. The calves wanted just to sleep all the next day after their little excursion. They got rubble roused to get up to the bunk line. They disturbed our sleep the night before, and fair is fair.
April is coming to an end and family activities have slowed up a bit. Now the mailbox has had a few announcements of May high school and college achievements need to be acknowledged. May Day, Mother's Day and the end of the school year is fast approaching, and we will be switching gears again. Life on this farm is good and this girl loves the smell of fresh dirt - must be time to get to the garden and fields.
Have a blessed and safe spring season in whatever you are doing.