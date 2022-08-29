Silage, hay harvest comes up short in dry year

Hello from our little part of the Bohemian Alps. We are still in silage harvest mode. We have been at this since the last days of July. Many acres have been traveled with the cutter and trucks to make a decent bag or pile of feed silage.
It is something to see the corn in so many different stages in the same fields. Some stalks have an actual corn cob with kernels, others are barley mature, and the rest have nothing.
We have not a had a real rain for over 12 days, and the last good rain is about gone with the wind and hot temperatures sucking it back out of the earth. We did have a 5-inch rain - that means we had a drop of rain, and 5 inches over we got another drop - nothing measurable.
We traveled about 20 plus miles to the east where they have had some really nice measurable rains. The dry land crop is already done for, but they’re grateful for the rain to revive some pastures.
I had to drive the truck a bit differently because the ground was wet. I found a few low spots to slow me down. If I slow down too much, I get a window full of silage, which does not thrill me. It was strange to have mudballs flinging up from the wheels as I traveled the field to the silage bagger.
The rain in that area made the silage bagger dance around a bit, and we have a few curves in the bags. Kyle has us dump each load a bit differently to one side or the other to try and keep it straight. Backing in cock-eyed to the bagger is not my thing. I can hit the mark, but it takes more concentration than I want to give sometimes.
The silage is pretty wet in some places. It seems like I am always stopping and cleaning my windows and side mirrors. We have had a rash of flat tires and a water pump go out on my Virginia truck. It kept her sidelined for three days while the guys tore it apart and parts were ordered and then put back together. Luckily, I found the belts on the road and was able to get numbers off the ruined belt.
Carl and I have had a few date nights to travel to go get more silage bags. We had to order the sizes we needed and make another road trip.
It is always interesting to get to look at other parts of the area to see how their crops are faring this time of year. Lots of silage is being cut all over. We are about half one with our custom jobs, and it seems most of the area is getting done with chopping. The pivots are still making their rounds trying to save other fields.
I saw potato diggers busy harvesting a few early planted fields. Like everyone when a crop is been removed, they are busy putting back down a cover crop to hold the soil from blowing. The hay fields are being rolled up. The harvest on the crop is low, but again we will take what we get.
The cows are holding their own in the pastures. They are trimming pretty low, and many are bringing in supplemental feed and hay to keep them healthy. In a few pastures the calves have been pulled and relocated to the sale barn or other pastures. It is always great fun to see the fall calves start hitting the ground and bouncing around with their new life.
The chickens are laying several eggs a day. We have to eat several to keep up with them. I did have a thief in the shed early one morning. The small hatch door did not close right, and we found our hen on the nest with no head. So now we need to have a shotgun close by to see if we see a possum who is trying to invade the chicken shed again.
The chickens are getting benefit from our garden with sun-scorched produce and peelings from our great BLTs. I need to find the old tarp from the trampoline and maybe create a bit of a shade.
Carl got me good the other morning. early he said my chickens were out and I came running to the window to look because I knew I locked the door last night. Lo and behold, it was a flock of 25 turkeys making their way across the yard. That was awfully early for such a scare. I could get him back. Hmm, I do make his lunches for the field.
Congratulations to many area farmers and ranchers who have received the Pioneer and Heritage awards at our local fairs. What an honor to keep land in the same family for 100 years or more.
Many of the 4Hers and FFA kids are making their way to the Nebraska State Fair for one last showing of the season. A new chapter has been turned. The football lights have already been turned on for the boys of fall, and volleyball nets are strung tight. Our Nebraska Cornhuskers had a tough Saturday in Dublin. We could not come up with a win. We will have another go next week.
To everyone, be safe with all the harvest equipment on the road. Blessing to all as fall is coming. My delightful sunflowers are not disappointing me, either. They are bobbing and swaying with golden yellow color, and that leaves me all smiles.
A farmer is more than land and crops. It is a family's heritage and future. From the house of Dobias, may God's blessing continue to shower us all. As always, find something that makes you happy and smile.