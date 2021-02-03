Snow causes problems, but moisture welcome in northeastern Nebraska

How much snow have you had in the past two weeks? Terry Frey and I both have had roughly 10 inches of snow. It is very appreciated in northeastern Nebraska. Terry enjoys the frozen ground over mud in his cattle yards. The cold has its advantages and disadvantages.

Farmers do not know what to expect with precipitation. Each season is different and farmers have to brave the harsh weather. From summer to winter, the temperature changes drastically. It could be 105 degrees in the summer and 15 degrees below zero in the winter.

Terry Frey enjoys the temperature variances. He said it would get boring if he lived in the southern part of the U.S. where it is constantly warm.

The cattle have to be fed, even in a blizzard. Terry plowed through snow to feed his cows and break the ice in the cow tanks.

A farmer who cares Introducing our newest youth Producer Progress Reporter. He'll be following T&R Farms in Tilden, Nebraska.

He is preparing for calving season, as his cows are due shortly. He is bedding down fields with cornstalks and getting sheds ready. No one can afford to lose any calf as each one counts in the farming business.

“The snow sure has a mind of its own,” Terry said, “especially when it manages to start an electric pivot and walk it onto the road.”

The snow packed the electrical panel and moved it up onto the county road, he said. The snow also messes with his grain bins by blowing snow into them. He carefully climbs up his bins and scoops the snow out of the peak. Otherwise, when it melts, he will have moisture issues with his crops.

The old pests and diseases are what Terry is most concerned about. In soybeans, he has white mold caused by the overlaid crops due to storm damage. He has been planting shorter hybrids to reduce this issue. In corn, he has western bean cutworms, a huge pest to corn crops. They eat the silks at pollination time, which results in low yields. He scouts fields and searches for hybrids which are resistant to the worms.