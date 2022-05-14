Spring weather causes down branches, tall grass and house repairs

Rain is the big headliner for south-central Nebraska. In light of the severe drought we’ve experienced, no one was gloomy over recent gray skies. In fact, rural residents have been doing a collective happy dance over the two-plus inches recently received. It was back to wearing sweaters last week, but no one minded a chilly, rain-snow mix in May if it translated into moisture.
This week, temps are in the ’90s. I can’t help contrasting all of this with the spring of 2020 when much of our state was under water. Post Farms will resume planting our two main crops – corn and soybeans – once the fields dry out. A few cattle are out to pasture, but we’re holding off until the grass is more fully developed. It goes without saying that we're relieved for the boost that the moisture will give to the pastures, alfalfa and hay fields.
Rain or drought, though, the tall grass and weeds never seem to take a break around the farmstead. Happily, with a bit of new gas, fuel stabilizer and a battery charge, both the push and riding mowers are running after a brief, mild winter. My biggest problem has been finding the time to mow in between work and civic commitments. The one overcast day I had last week, I mowed at the Pauline Park rather than at home. I wanted to get at the deep ditch with my push mower before the weeds got out of control – lesson learned from last year! Hence, things were looking pretty shaggy around the farmstead. I finally found time to mow at home late Saturday afternoon after my shift at the dollar store and after practicing organ for Sunday church. With all the wind this spring, there’s been a ton of branches to pick up ahead of mowing. Fortunately, I have a neighbor who burns wood for heat and cooking and was kind enough to take a whole pickup load off my hands.
Of course, the second attic vent cap blew off of my roof the day of the rains, once again leaving an exposed hole in the roof of my house. After I lost the first one during the Dec. 15 gales, I knew it was only a matter of time before the second one came down, since both were put on at least 35 years ago. Fortunately, the Blue Hill lumber yard had a replacement in stock, and hopefully the repair guys can get at it sooner rather than later. This vent cap covers a portion of my home’s second-story attic that I’ve never ventured into before. The access is a ceiling trap door, so I’ll need a ladder and flashlight if I do get brave enough to take a tarp up to shield the area under the gaping hole.
To be sure, it’ll be a tightrope walk on joists, since the attic is unfinished. My cousin and I were joking that perhaps I’d find some ancient foodstuffs up there, since our grandmother, having lived through the Great War of the early 1900s, was known to have hoarded sugar during the Second World War. Also, while mowing, I noticed that the large, north sliding door of my granary needs repair, the high winds having ripped out the latches holding it in place.
When not out mowing, I’ve been studying the market analysis of our land that was done last month as a necessary step toward settling my dad’s estate, comparing it with our farm rental agreement and the topographical images generated by our local Farm Service Agency (FSA). The FSA visuals provide a “bird’s eye” view of what crops are grown where, helping to flesh things out in my mind. While I try to periodically walk the land, I’ve not been quite as involved as I was in the years that my dad was farming and I was out with him irrigating, cutting thistles or moving cattle. The more years I spend on this earth, the more I’ve ventured into things that I didn’t think I had the skill for; but it seems that simply putting on one’s thinking cap and focusing for a few hours can make one a pseudo expert in just about any field.
Our Blue Hill FFA has been busy with plant sales the past couple of weekends. I always enjoy the colorful selection of flowers and appreciate the opportunity to buy locally and to support student endeavors. The FFA has operated its own greenhouse since 2014. One of the highlights this past spring was a visit from the preschoolers, who got the opportunity to help plant flowers and to take something home to their moms for Mother’s Day.
And, speaking of small fry, due to the regular appearance of some less than appealing visitors, the ag barn has acquired a fulltime mascot. Four-legged, furry and tiger-striped, Sasha the FFA cat welcomes students to class each and every morning. Hailing from a student farm, this little personality gal gets plenty of affection from students and keeps everyone entertained as she scoots about the room, taking a fancy to class videos, student backpacks and anything else that piques her curiosity. She even earned rave reviews from the school improvement visitation team. Teacher Melissa Bonifas reports that Sasha has earned an A+ in controlling the mouse population. Way to go, Sasha! – Carla Post