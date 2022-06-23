Storm season brings 'fireworks' to south central Nebraska

“Knee high by the Fourth of July” is an old adage for corn growers that I’m sure a number of readers will recall. Here at the Post Farm, our corn should be way past that come firecracker day.
We’ve been hilling corn this week, and crops are growing nicely after another couple inches of rain. While areas near here received large-sized hail, thankfully, we escaped. I always pray hard for protection over our farm and crops any time the storm clouds gather, which seems to be often these days.
Hot weather, in spurts, and storm season are definitely upon us. South central Nebraska saw quite the fireworks show a few evenings ago, what with lightning and storm warnings all around us. Nonetheless, the cooling breezes were a nice respite from recent triple-digit temperatures.
During last Monday’s 100-plus degree heat, I was thankful for overcast skies as I traveled to Norfolk to organize an annual Fourth of July concert. As a young adult, I lived and worked in Norfolk for a number of years, and while there, I and some friends began a Fourth of July concert. I’ve returned every year to put on the show, and have been blessed to work with a group of dedicated musicians and volunteers. This marks our 26th year of doing the show!
Our group’s name is Dynamite Duo and The Sparklers, and we will present our concert at 2 p.m. Monday, July 4 at First Baptist Church, 404 W. Benjamin Avenue, Norfolk. It is a free-admission event, so if you happen to be in the area, do come and enjoy the show!
We strive to uphold traditional American values and to put forth family entertainment that’s enjoyable for all ages.
All of this means that some tasks around the farm temporarily get put on the back burner. And, it’s always with a bit of trepidation that I leave my animals, even though they get good care from my cousins.
Of course, the one evening I was in Norfolk, I hit the panic button when I received a call from the power company. It seemed that their monitor was showing an outage at the farmstead. I put a call in to my cousin who checked on it, and sure enough, the computers weren’t lying! Since our cattle are watered with an electric-powered hydrant and kept in by electric fence, an outage is serious business. Fortunately, the power company was able to remedy this right away.
I’ve been the recipient of several boxes of lily bulbs, courtesy of my sister. And while I don’t really have the time right now to be making new flower beds, we take our blessings as they come. I’ve found that lilies grow well in a corner of the yard that I’ve never liked very much; thus, I’ve been wanting to plant more of them in various colors. Last year, I transplanted some of my grandmother’s daylilies to that spot. They’re coming up nicely, and a couple are getting ready to bloom.
I’ve found that placing pieces of old ornamental fencing (leftover from the 1970s) flat on the ground over the new plantings deters dogs and chickens from digging. Which underscores for me the value of holding on to “junk.” Seems there’s always a use for it on the farm, and how many times have I been glad that I didn’t send something to the landfill!
A few years ago, I was out walking the pasture and came across some plants with nice purple flowers. Since they were near a watering hole, I transplanted one of them to the area around our hydrant. Unfortunately, it’s never bloomed, and has taken over that space, with a really strong root system. The area looks much better after some trimming and weed pulling, but I’ll have to wait until the next big rain to get those roots pulled. Chalk it up to a lesson re-learned about not bringing wild things into the yard.
Another transplanting endeavor has proven more successful. Several years ago I pulled a sapling growing next to the foundation of the house and planted it on the edge of the yard. It turned out to be a mulberry tree, and now I’m enjoying the “fruit of my labors,” despite having accidentally mowed it off during its first year of life. The edge of another of our properties is lined with mulberry trees – pink, purple and white varieties. I always make it a point, each summer, to walk the abandoned road next to it and to eat my fill of delicious mulberries!
In other flora and fauna happenings, hope is in sight for my seriously overgrown barnyard. Parts have finally arrived for my mower, which has been broken down for the past month. So, if you hear, in the distance, strains of the “Hallelujah Chorus,” that’s me, happy to be sitting atop my mower once more!