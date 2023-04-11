Today I’m thankful for personal brands and heritage. Recently while visiting my brother Dick and sister-in-law Darla, they were showing me the cattle brands of our two sets of grandparents. One set raised registered Herefords in Sidney, Nebraska, (undoubtedly where I got my soft spot for those baldie faces), and the other set raised dairy (Holstein) and beef (Angus and Charolais) cows in Chase County, Nebraska.
As I admired the beef brands, I couldn’t help but think of the personal brands they gifted us with in addition.
First, they instilled in us to always be mindful of the needs of others. Recently, our minds have been on the needs of first responders and farmers starting to work their fields.
The red flag warnings are constant day after day here in southeastern Nebraska with no moisture in sight and more wind than we can handle. What typically is clay here is simply dust that invades the house, vehicles, cattle shelters and nostrils. Fires have been many, and farmers starting to work their fields in preparation for planting are just engulfed in dust storms. Daily, we pray for rain.
Secondly, they instilled in us that everyone is our neighbor and you can never go astray with inclusion. Waving wasn’t optional as you met other vehicles. Didn’t matter if you didn’t know them, didn’t matter if you knew them and sometimes wished you didn’t know them, and it didn’t matter if they were your best friend. You waved. One finger. Two fingers. Or a whole take-your-hand-off-the-wheel-and-aggressively-let-it-go type of wave. You waved. (Obviously a little more difficult when in high traffic Lincoln. Yet, I still try my best when driving and carry this over metaphorically to all I encounter whether driving or walking.)
Thirdly, they gave us humor. The ability to laugh at ourselves, the ability to find humor in everyday, mundane situations, and the ability to use laughter as medicine.
This week I saw this played out in their great-grandson, my son Kolter. He’s been fishing a couple times this spring, but still yearns for more on a daily basis. So what does a young fella do when he has to do chores and would rather be trying out that new lure? Fishes in the stock tank while filling it up for the cows, of course! Don’t believe the fish were bitin’ that day, but I guess practice makes perfect.
Next, the heritage of hard work. In one more week, those cows will be off stalks and back on automatic waterers in the dry lot while we wait for the pastures to mature enough to release the cows on. This is the time of year where we count and recount bales of hay to see if we are going to make it without having to purchase more. Purchasing more right now, with drought prices, would be very costly. Yet, we can’t let them starve, so of course we’d do it if we had to. We’re just crossing all fingers and toes we can get by on the existing hay and that no fires, hail storms, lack of rain or bugs will thwart the pastures.
Adding to our personal brand, our grandparents gifted us the value of education. Not only did they always encourage us to complete higher education, but to be lifelong learners. I often wonder how they would feel about my family raising Wagyu. Unfortunately, they aren’t around anymore to ask. Japanese beef seems a far cry from the European cattle they raised, yet I think they’d understand and support us.
My maternal grandfather was hardcore full-blood Hereford, but even he toward the end of this ranching career introduced black Angus into his herd to increase profitability. I think they would understand that every ranch and rancher is unique and comes with unique needs. Though seeing the humor heritage I discussed above, no doubt we’d receive some good-natured ribbing about it! (No, we don’t feed them beer. No, we don’t massage them.)
Finally, the best gift from our grandparents is the gift of faith. This Easter and every Easter, I’m grateful for that heritage and knowing the unfailing love our creator has for all of us.