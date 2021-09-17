Summer work wraps up with silage, alfalfa, weaning

These past two weeks, like always, have been crazy busy! It has been full of changing seasons. We've had a lot of "lasts." We have chopped our "last" field of silage, we cut our "last" field of alfalfa, our "last" pass with the pivot, and our "last" group of calves to wean.
As our summer jobs start to come to an end, we are looking forward to every row cropper's favorite time of year, harvest! In southeastern Nebraska, there are a few farmers who are picking high moisture corn, and a few brave farmers who are test cutting bean fields. For our family operation we are still about two weeks out from having anything dry enough to harvest.
While we wait, we are busy getting our equipment ready to go. We have already pulled our combine out and checked it over making sure everything is in working condition. Currently we are working on our corn and bean heads making sure mice haven't chewed up any of the wires, the chains are oiled, and the zerks are greased. We still have to check our trucks and grain cart to make sure they are ready to go too.
As far as crops go, for our fields we are looking at probably a slightly above average yield on our irrigated fields and about an average yield on our dryland. Our crops were looking very nice at the beginning of the year. We had been blessed with timely rains and perfect growing conditions for corn and soybeans, but toward late July and through August we hit a dry spell which really hurt our crops, both corn and soybeans.
Besides starting to get antsy for harvest, we cut fourth cutting alfalfa. Our dryland alfalfa there was not much hay on those fields because of lack of rain and having an older alfalfa field. For our irrigated alfalfa we were pleasantly surprised by the tonnage we had. We have all our hay cut, raked, baled, bundled and put away. We may have a fifth cutting alfalfa but that depends on weather and time.
Nevertheless, as we approach harvest we thank God for his provisions, the ability to work, and for the bounty of the harvest we are preparing for.