Svenningsen sending calves to market in Aberdeen

LAVERNE, N.D. – Most of the calves in the Jordan Svenningsen herd are headed for market at Hub City Livestock in Aberdeen, S.D., making for a busy start to December. But the first week of the month was filled with even more challenges, as Jordan had to take Tiffannie down to the hospital in Fargo to have her gallbladder removed.
“This is the seventh time I have driven to Fargo in the last 11 days,” Jordan said, referring to the medical trips to Fargo. “I put on a thousand miles just driving back and forth to Fargo to see her in the hospital. But she is back home and can move around. She is just not able to lift too much or push or pull things for a couple weeks.”
The time on the road has forced Jordan to put a hold on finishing up the electrical work on the new living quarters he has been working on.
“I got most of the electrical done – I just have to wrap up a few things that I didn’t think about when I started wiring like smoke alarms and fans in the bathroom,” he said. “I need to get a few more of those things done and then get the inspector out to take a look at it. When the wiring is okayed, they can start sheet rocking.”
The weather has continued to be very favorable. Jordan started feeding the cows daily on Dec. 2 and feels this has saved a lot of hay that will be used this winter. However, there are suddenly a lot fewer calves to feed with a lot of them going to market in Aberdeen.
“They are going to take a pot load of calves and we will bring a couple trailer loads down, too. These are the calves I own along with my dad and brother,” Jordan explained. “The calves I am in partnership with my neighbor will go down the first week after January.
“On the average, those (calves) were about a month younger than mine and need to gain a little more weight. I do not like selling calves that weigh around 600 pounds. I like selling 800-pound or better calves. In the past we have done pretty good growing them rather than dumping them when they are smaller,” he added.
The calves Jordan brings to the market are ready to move right into a feedlot. They have had their shots, they are on the Accuration feed program, and they are growing fast.
Jordan is hoping for a little colder weather, since he hopes to get in a little ice fishing before calving season starts the first of February. He and a friend built an ice fishing house five years ago that measures 8 feet wide by 20 feet long – almost large enough to hold a barn dance or for a calving shack, Jordan said.
Speaking of calving season, Jordan is looking forward to bringing technology to his operation. This is the first year he has had internet service on his farm and is looking forward to setting up some cameras in the calving facility.
“I know a lot of guys who already have them. They offer a little more ease during calving and the cameras will allow my brother in Fargo, or my dad in Arizona, to take a peek at the cows,” he said. “Even my 90-year-old grandpa in Valley City will be able to check on the cows. He will think that is the most amazing thing in the world.”
Finally, in what is a sure sign the end of the year is near, Jordan recently held a ZOOM pre-tax meeting with his accountant as he makes his financial plan for the end of 2020 and the start of next year.
