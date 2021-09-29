Taking in the wonders of creation in south central Nebraska

Dryland soybean harvest is kicking into high gear here in South Central Nebraska. Rapidly maturing irrigated crops lag just a few days behind. Preliminary dryland yields are promising, and we hope, a signal of good things to come with the irrigated fields.
Earlier in the month, Post Farms did some hauling for area farmers who planted early maturing, short-season bean varieties. Typical of this year, rains have been spotty, with enough moisture last week to put a hold on silage harvest to the south and north of us; however, our little corner of the world remains very dry, with large cracks forming in the earth and lawns turning to tinder.
Garden harvest remains bountiful, as mine is still producing quite a few tomatoes. I delved into tomato canning one day, and while I enjoyed the venture, it proved such a time-consuming process that I’ve taken to pureeing and freezing what I can’t use right away. Neighbors have shared pears, apples and cantaloupe over the past month, so food is in abundant supply.
Our local pastor, a certified master gardener, is generous in sharing out her excess plants; thus, I recently acquired the makings of a strawberry bed that currently is waiting to be put into the ground. The challenge will be to find a way to keep my two chickens and other miscellaneous pests from digging into the freshly turned earth and destroying the plants. I’ve found that hardware cloth or old ornamental fencing, laid flat on the ground around the plants, can be a helpful deterrent, although not 100% foolproof.
Heading outside to water the garden one day, I was surprised to find our bull standing just a few feet from the house! I tried shooing him off, but he wasn’t impressed. A subsequent Facebook photo, with a note that he was kind enough to water the lawn, garnered some interest, with folks commenting on his massive build. A text message to my cousin had him back in the lot in short order.
I’m always in awe of photos I see of farmers and ranchers who make pets out of their bulls. As my dad always said, given the sheer size of the animal, its idea of play could easily be fatal to a human being; thus, we’ve always maintained a healthy respect for the bulls at our place, admiring them from a safe distance.
Prior to the rush of harvest, a few cattle were hauled to market, mainly heifers and an older cow. Some years back, as my father’s health and ability to spend time around his cattle was declining, we found ourselves with several wild cows. One in particular was so incredibly skittish that nothing could be done with her. She jumped fences and roamed about our barnyard for several weeks. I was never sure whether or not she could be trusted, and tried to make myself scarce whenever she was in the vicinity, even to the point of taking refuge in an old grain trailer parked in an outbuilding for about 15 minutes one day. I pray about a lot of things, and since it seemed kind of a waste of time to be hiding out in a grain trailer, I prayed to be shown whether or not the animal was a threat.
A few days later, I happened to look out my window one night, and there lay the wild cow, asleep on the lawn with the dog next to her, their heads resting together. I felt sorry that she was so frightened of everything, but there was just no approaching her. She subsequently disappeared, and my cousins and I figured that she must have jumped the fence to get back into the lot with her own kind. A few weeks later, after several wild cows were finally corralled and taken to the sale barn, a lone black cow came sauntering down the driveway; a mystery to all of us, as this should not have been. At any rate, she was never seen again.
In the hectic pace of working both on and off the farm, it’s easy to tune out or even forget about the nature all around us. But those of us who live rurally are blessed to daily have the opportunity to take in the wonders of creation, both large and small, if only we’ll make the time!