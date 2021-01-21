Tax time, early calves mark mid-January at the Peterson farm

Right this very minute down on the farm we have been trying to get all the end of the year paperwork put together for tax time.
We have to have our taxes filed by March 1, but any W-2s for our hired man and 1099s for the landlords have to be ready to go by the end of January. Most years I don’t mind spending the first part of January holed up in my office making sure I have all my tax papers ready to go, but over the past week the weather in southeastern Nebraska has been mild, to say the least, and it is hard to convince yourself to stay on task. Of course, it is Nebraska so that can and will change in a heartbeat.
Our mornings are spent doing chores and feeding cattle. This last week we had our first calves of the year. I’m not really sure if we are calling them late since neither of these ladies calved in 2020 or if we call them early for 2021 since we don’t start calving until mid-March in normal circumstances. Either way, at least they are having calves. Of course, 2020 couldn’t have been called normal by any stretch of the imagination so I don’t know why I would expect 2021 to be normal.
Currently, our bred heifers are being kept separated from the rest of the herd. We want to make sure their prenatal diet fits their needs, as they are still growing and trying to produce a calf. Our older cows’ needs are a little different since they are grown and their bodies’ requirements are not the same as a younger heifer.
Each group in our herd – the stocker steers and heifers, the bred heifers and the cows – each have their own feed ration that fits with their nutritional needs, just like people. We don’t all eat the same size portions or even require the same nutrients.
In the next couple weeks will we be starting to haul our steers to the sale barn or maybe hold a few of them back to keep as fats for a project we might be trying to diversify into. I drive my husband absolutely crazy with my “new” ideas for the farm. Living the life, I love.
Local basis for corn is at -.37 and soybeans is at -.60 for Waverly. Basis out of Lincoln for corn is at -.23 and soybeans is at -.30.