Today I’m thankful for all my sisters in agriculture. This one’s for the girls!
I was fortunate to be able to slip away from husband/kid/animal caregiving for a couple days to attend the Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference in Kearney Feb. 23-24. I always return from this event feeling recharged, not so isolated, understood, encouraged and inspired! We laugh, we love, we cry and we learn.
It’s impossible to list and accurately describe all of the sessions, speakers, and vendors to choose from over the course of two days in a short article. However I wanted to point out a few of my favorites this session in hopes you want to join me in the next session. Let’s renew together!
First, the Calving College led by DVMs Becky Funk and Lindsay Waechter-Mead. In addition to being veterinarians, they help run their own farming and ranching operations. This leads them to be very understanding of real-world situations that arise. They impart every piece of knowledge they can to assist women who find themselves in a physical or mental position of addressing an animal health situation, and they do it all in a very supportive and non-judgmental fashion.
I take copious amounts of notes and refer back to them throughout the year. They even offer to help women practice backing trailers, because let’s be real – ick. And no one wants to practice in front of their spouse or in an animal health emergency.
Moving from animal health to human health, I found both the Finding Balance and Food in the Field sessions really helpful to my mental and physical health. Two contributors for Midwest Messenger (Katie Kaliff Jagels and Jaclyn Wilson) sat on the Finding Balance panel, and I greatly admire their courage in sharing their own stories. There’s certainly relief in knowing other strong and accomplished women go through similar struggles, questions and needs.
Hannah Guenther led the very humorous Food in the Field session. Typically I leave nutrition lectures feeling guilty I’m not doing well enough with my family, but not this time. She’s a proponent of making small shifts, not major overhauls in the meal planning. Again, helping to run her own ag operation, she very much understands real-world scenarios. Sometimes you’ve just gotta do the fast food burger and fries, and that’s OK!
Finally, Sherry Vinton, the first female director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, closed the conference with some humorous and inspiring remarks. Having caught a few of her interviews on television and radio, I was really excited to see her in person. Though she has a million different priorities pulling at her, in every interview, speech or just in plain conversation, she has a way of making you feel you are the center of her attention. Plus, her passion for our great state and for agriculture are reflected in her every word and deed. Being extra blessed to talk to her afterwards, I confessed I was a bit of a fan girl of this trailblazer!
I’m always a fan girl of other women in agriculture, no matter the size or type of operation, role or tenure. We all are living amazing stories that should be told!
In brainstorming potential book titles one day with a dear friend and retired ranch-her Irene Severin, we came up with a few. See what you think!
“The Day Chuck Rode the Gilt … Backwards”
“Chasing Black Angus at 2 a.m.”
“How to Leave a Pickup Running with the Driver’s Door Open and Walk Back to the House”
“How to Hurdle into the Pickup Bed While Being Chased By Mama Cow”
“When your Dallas Daughter is Home Visiting and Texts You about the ‘Sperm’ on the Porch”
“When Discussing Semen on Date Night and You Suddenly Realize the Rest of the Restaurant has No Idea You Mean Cattle”
“Walking up to Cattle Gate, Man of my Dreams. Opening Cattle Gate, Googling Divorce Attorneys. Walking away from Cattle Gate, Man of my Dreams.”
And the sure to be a New York Times Best Seller: “Mother’s Day is Meant for Laying in Cow Poo.”