Thankful for those that serve our country, industry

Today I’m thankful for all those who have served or who are in active service to our country.
As the District 145 Beef in Schools project has many connections to veterans or active duty military through our animal and financial donors, so does the Beef Board that keeps this project running.
Jason McCarthy, a Beef Board member in Eagle, Nebraska, followed his grandfather’s footsteps by enlisting after the 9/11 attacks. He’s served in both Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom and is currently a Master Sergeant (E8) and Non Commissioned Officer in Charge for the Omaha team of the Nebraska Army National Guard Recruiting Battalion.
His family has served as well for 18 years as his cheerleaders and supporters. While the kids of our school district are always excited to eat local beef for lunch, it’s extra special when cooked up by a local hero!
In addition, Beef Board member Claire Rolf’s brother, Warren, of Waverly, Nebraska, has also graciously volunteered his time for Beef in Schools by assisting at the 2022 Donor Recognition Dinner the same exact week he was deploying for Army basic training. His great-grandfather was in World War II, and Warren treasures the jacket that belonged to him.
Warren’s whole family was recently able to see him in person at his graduation from basic training, where he was one of only 10 to rank up. They were donning the District 145 Beef in Schools signature yellow shirts and bursting with pride.
Our hearts are eternally grateful for these two men and their families, and all women and men past, present, and future who have unselfishly given.
Our hearts have likewise been with farmers this week as they attempt to finish harvest. The drought, the wind and the red flag fire warnings are really thwarting efforts of those desperate to close the book on harvest 2022.
Our son Kolter was blessed to ride along again this year with family friend, Loren Neujahr, and he always leaves with so much knowledge and perspective around life and the ultimate act of faith: farming. Kolter is counting down the days until he can complete his tractor safety training and obtain his farm permit so he can assist in harvest next year. Until then, we all continue to pray daily for rain so anhydrous applications can be applied successfully for field health.
Loren’s family generously lends us a cornstalk field for our cattle during the winter and gave us a good reminder that nitrates might be dangerously high this year there due to the drought. I’ll collect some samples in the field to send in for testing before we release our cattle there after deer hunting season is over. While it wouldn’t be ideal and would certainly be costly to have to feed cattle hay all winter long, it would be a better alternative than risking our herd health or even causing them to die.
This particular field was replanted due to the June hail, so we might stand a better chance of lower nitrates compared to a field that was either spot replanted or not replanted at all. We shall soon see and feel grateful for our careers outside of cattle that allow us the financial opportunity to make the alternative decision of hay if need be – that is, if we can find it. Drought has certainly impacted hay availability as well. It’s not lost on us that some don’t have the luxury of hay feeding for a winter, and are now having to make painful destocking decisions.
While the lack of rain and extreme wind has been downright soul sucking some days, the autumn sunrises and sunsets have been pure food for the soul. If you haven’t had the time or space for this God-sighting yet, C.JoyBell C. states “Never waste any amount of time doing anything important when there is a sunset outside that you should be sitting under.”