Thankful for timely rains, first responders

Right this very minute down on the farm we are feeling more blessed than we could possibly deserve.
We have been receiving timely and welcomed rains and the corn and soybeans and pastures are looking in good shape. We actually are looking for a dry patch of weather so we can drop our alfalfa and get it baled, the alfalfa has been flowering for the past week, as it is now.
We haven‘t had any of the devastating hail or drought that has been plaguing other parts of this state. We are in a very solid position to have a good crop this year, although I have probably just jinxed it by stating it out loud.
On a more serious note, I want to thank the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the Ashland Fire Department, the Greenwood Fire Department, the Waverly Fire Department and the Southeast 11 Fire Department. These fire departments are run completely by volunteers that want to share their love for their communities in a most valuable commitment of time and service.
Our grandchildren were among seven kids that decided a joy ride at 4 a.m. was a good decision. It was not! Two young people were thrown from the vehicle as it went off the road and rolled into a soybean field. (Wear your seatbelts!) Three were in serious condition and four with minor injuries. My grandchildren had minor injuries.
Young people make bad decisions that can affect their entire lives. Luckily, they will all live to remember this day for the rest of their lives. The volunteers from these four fire departments have to deal with bad decisions, accidents and other reasons all the time. I can’t even begin to imagine what these men and women go through knowing that there is a very good chance they personally know the people they are charged with protecting.
I challenge anyone reading this to take a minute out of your day and contact your local sheriff and fire departments and thank them for the efforts they make every day, and for the time they spend away from their families at 4 in the morning to help our families.
I can guarantee I have been hugging my grandkids a little tighter than I normally do for the past week, and those of you reading this that know me personally I am a pretty serious hugger. Life is short, life is sweet, live every day thankful that you are being given it and thank those around you that just might need it.
Living the life I love.
Basis in Lincoln for corn is at +.60 and soybeans is at -.25. Basis in Waverly for corn is at +.43 and soybeans is at -.35