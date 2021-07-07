Right this very minute down on the farm I am feeling very thankful to be able to be a farmer.
This last week I had the opportunity to spend a few days in Des Moines for the National Ag in the Classroom conference and it was simply amazing. There were hundreds of teachers from all over the nation that are determined to find ways to share the importance of agriculture to their students in innovative and exciting ways. These teachers truly want to know what we are doing on our farms and ranches and want to find ways to incorporate it into their classrooms.
Even “rural” schools seem to have a disconnect with where their food, clothing and everyday necessities come from. The last statistic I read showed that one in four students have a connection with a farm, grandparents, aunts or uncles or maybe they live on a farm themselves. This number shouldn’t be a surprise since we know that farmers only represent about 3% of the population in the United States as is.
I am so glad my grandkids get to have the opportunity to come out to the farm and be a part of our fun. My granddaughter has been out working with her calf so she can show her at the county fair as her cow-calf pair. This will be Ms. Pickles’s third visit to the Lancaster County Fair while this will be Darlin’s debut. Cali will be spending quite a bit of time in the barn with Darlin’ the next few weeks, Ms. Pickles just hangs out to get extra corn.
My grandson isn’t planning on showing any livestock this year but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t get his share of time in with the cattle. He comes out to sort cows, check calves for pinkeye and is a general cowhand. He loves working with the cattle.
My grandkids get the opportunity to see agriculture first hand, and my trip to the conference has reinforced the need for me to stay out in public at schools and other presentations to keep sharing our story.
I was one of those kids that didn’t grow up on a farm but had the best set of grandparents that lived on a farm you could ever ask for. I lived on a farm outside of Pawnee City, Nebraska until I was 7, then we moved to town. I spent almost every summer or a good part of the summer on the farm with my grandparents Velma and Ernest Mach and I can honestly say they were memories of a lifetime.
I know how to run a wringer washer, gather eggs (which may be part of the reason we do not have chickens on our farm, Grandma had a mean rooster), move cows, sort pigs, weed gardens (an activity I still have no fondness for to this day), can and freeze vegetables and bake pies. My grandma firmly believed in pies as a main component for most meals. For those who read this that know me, you know that I believe in feeding people. I thank my grandma for this ability.
Farming isn’t a nine to five job and sometimes even longer than five to nine, depending on the time of year. I honestly can’t imagine doing anything else in my life. I am proud to be a farmer and even prouder of the opportunities I have been given to share what we do on our farm every day. If you want to follow our farm on Facebook, check out Farmer Paula has a Farm.
Living, the life I love - Paula Peterson