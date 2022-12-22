'Twas Christmastime on the farm

Today I’m grateful for the birth of our savior Jesus Christ.
’Twas the week before Christmas, when all through the acreage and ice,
All the creatures were stirring, likely including the mice;
The propane heater was hung on the livestock waterer with care,
In hopes that warmer temperatures and cheaper gas soon would be there;
The Wagyu were nestled all snug in their carelessly wasted, expensive, and rumen-assisting hay,
While visions of more corn from the stalks seemed OK;
And Rusty in his John Deere, and I in the side by side Honda,
Had yet again painstakingly filled the waterer, a chore which we aren’t really fonda.
***
When out on the stalks there arose such a clatter,
I quickly looked up to see what was the matter.
The recently embryoed cows were riding each other in a flash,
Our hopes for them being pregnant started to dash.
While we haven’t completely let our dreams go,
Guess we’ll see what the preg checks in a couple weeks bestow.
***
In the meantime, mineral tubs and blocks will continue to appear,
Along with an electric fence attempting to control both the cows and the deer.
Doing chores by headlights is the norm with sunlight passing too quick,
And these freezing cold temperatures just seem to stick.
But keeping our animals comfortable and healthy is always our aim,
So we’ll continue the commitment in this brutal winter game.
“Now, Sparkle! Now, Candy! Now, Lucky and Honey!
On, Toni! On, Bash and Penny! Our kids naming you seems kinda funny.
But you’ve blessed us richly as moms and calves, yes bless you all!
Your contributions to this endeavor have never been small.
***
Likewise we appreciate the gifts of fresh eggs by the birds that never fly,
Yes even in December these chickens allow us to sell some supply;
So we’ll keep their coop heated, their water unfrozen and new,
And keep buying those pricey layer pellets too.
***
Let us not forget the other treasured creatures under the insulated Astro building roof,
Yep our beloved four Vizslas that greet us with a “Woof!”
Though they typically live outside where fresh air and exercise abound,
These below normal temperatures have kept them housebound.
It’s certainly a change to have them underfoot,
But our dedicated care and love for them will never be kaput.
They specialize in snuggling by the Christmas tree,
And like watching “Little House on the Prairie” to a degree.
***
Sweet Vizsla Charlie will also be preg checked soon!
Having her first litter in January would be a blessing and boon.
***
December has not been without its seasonal fun,
Travels to Nebraska rural towns-there’s been more than one!
Rusty and Kolter muzzleloader deer hunted close to Dunning,
Let us never forget the view of the Sandhills are stunning!
Skye and I took in festive Raymond carolers on horseback,
A 33-year-old mare even tried to come in Skye’s window for a pretzel snack!
We finished the evening in Manley watching a Christmas play at the majestic Lofte,
Where we were awed at the immense talent and laughed at the lines quite oft!
***
We also made a two-day trip to Dallas to pick up an ill Skye,
And marveled at the 50-degree swing in temps that frankly made us sigh.
But we’re grateful to have her home and getting the medical attention she needs,
And equally grateful for the words of support, prayers, and all your deeds.
***
Visions of wanted snow and sledding dance in our heads,
Isn’t it about time to shake this drought and dust off our sleds?
We’ve enjoyed Christmas sweets baking,
And finally have some gifts purchased for our loved ones’ taking,
The paper and virtual Christmas cards have been sent,
We hope they were received with all the love and gratitude we meant;
To you treasured reader, we pray your December has been bright
And that your 2023 brings you excite!
Please hear us exclaim, before you read out of sight,
“Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night!”