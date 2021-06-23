Two signs harvest is approaching: heat and vehicle breakdowns

Greetings friends from central Dickinson County in Abilene, Kansas! It’s been a sweltering couple of weeks with very little reprieve from the heat. However, the oppressive heat has done wonders for the wheat farmers as the crops begin to reach full maturity and get ready for harvest.
On the other side of that coin though, the heat has done nothing to help the fall crops in their germination and growth. As I have said many times in my reports, there is never a dull moment in this industry and every year is a new experience.
As I said, we have been experiencing some sweltering hot days. In the past two weeks we have experienced six days of 100 degrees or hotter. Only recently have we gotten any moisture, and even then it was only 20 hundredths of an inch. It was not enough to amount to anything nor really help out the fall crops in their growth. Fortunately, there has been enough wind to dry out the wheat so that the rain did not slow down harvest at all.
There are always two tell-tale signs that harvest is quickly approaching: extreme heat and vehicular breakdowns. Luckily, we have had both! Recently we have had two of our four vehicles breakdown, which makes all of the running around that we have to do to keep harvest and everyone going come to a standstill.
I have been learning auto mechanics on the fly this harvest. I have my phone sitting on the vehicle with a how-to video as I am in the engine compartment playing “grease monkey.” Two of our vehicles had broken AC units which had to either be recharged or replaced. One of our vehicles had to have a patch placed on the tire because of debris that was picked up off the road. Another vehicle has a blown head gasket which was leaking coolant into the oil. Our last vehicle had a faulty fuel pressure sensor which has now caused a whole slew of other issues to come to surface.
Luckily we have not had any major breakdowns in the field, and we pray that we won’t so that we can at least keep the combines rolling while we scramble to try and get grain trucks where they need to be and get everyone home safely. It’s never a dull moment.
So as I close up this week’s report, I want to take a moment to thank all of you are putting in the hard work and the long hours. I equate farming and ranching to the job of an NFL kicker. If everything goes well, then you do not get the praise because you are just expected to do your job and that is how it should be. However, if something does go wrong, then it is all your fault and you are going to get blamed for everything.
The same is true for farming and ranching. What you do is a thankless jobs some days. It’s just expected that you harvest the crops, raise the animals, and put food on everyone’s table. If you don’t, then you are going to hear about it and have to answer to everyone who has no idea how hard it is that you truly work.
So thank you! Thank you for all of your hard work, sweat, blood and determination. You keep us going and you provide for all of us!
Please stay safe this harvest. Look twice when you are driving and be conscious of what’s going on around you. Take your time and do things right the first time. I pray your crops are bountiful and you and your crew have a safe harvest!