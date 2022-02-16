Unseasonably warm weather has farmers looking forward to spring

Unseasonably warm weather has provided optimal calving conditions recently. The last one-third of Post Farms’ herd is in the process of calving. As such, cattle continue to hold center court in our farming operation. Our late fall calves are looking well. Our region, along with much of the state, was on heightened fire alert last week with warm temps, high winds and extremely dry conditions.
Rising prices on just about everything farm-related continue to give cause for concern. Nonetheless, I finally “bit the bullet” and invested in a new Porter Cable air compressor recently, bringing it home on a day when I had a flat on the pickup and a low tire on the car. As we have several non-functioning air compressors on the premises, I cheaped out on buying a hose for the new one, thinking I might be able to find a match. Fortunately, my cousins were able to scrounge up a used hose that had been purchased at a garage sale several years earlier. The new compressor works really slick, as it hardly takes any time at all to air up. Now, I just need to become an expert at using it, and given the amount of old nails one finds on our place, that shouldn’t take long!
Also on the short list was getting an attic vent cap replaced on my house. The old one had been blown off and ruined in the terrible windstorm that went through Dec. 15. So for about a month, I had a gaping hole in my roof. While I had put a tarp down in the attic just in case of rain, it’s times like these that one doesn’t mind drought conditions. Providentially, the Blue Hill lumber yard had the right size vent cap in stock, and a local carpenter found time on a warm, sunny day to install the new one, which meant I was able to cross one more thing off my worry list.
Even though it’s only the middle of February, flocks of wild geese have begun making their appearance. As I sat outside this evening, two flocks went by: one to the east, silhouetted by a rising moon and ribbons of blue and pink sky; the other to the west, against a setting sun and an aqua sky tinged with shining, ivory-gold clouds. The returning birds combined with the warm temperatures cause one to look ahead to spring. Certainly, the tulips and daffodils must feel the same, as they are sending new green shoots out of the ground.
On the to-do list is an evening of raking numerous twigs and branches before mowing season begins. In addition, I have a small flower bed on the shady, north side of my house that I plan to fill with white rock. I want to add a fifth hosta to the four already growing there. As soon as they begin sprouting, I plan to put white rock around them and add hanging planters of flowers. Certain annuals, such as pansies and begonias, seem to thrive in that locale. Growing up, and before I moved home, it was always a barren, ugly spot. After moving home in 2014, I added some vegetation, and lo and behold, it’s become a pretty place! Unfortunately, during the past couple of summers, my chickens were murder on the hostas! Hence, the plans for white rock, in hope of a more harmonious existence between plants and poultry.
With spring on the horizon, my thoughts are turning to baby chicks. My life does not seem complete without chickens (the flock having been decimated by predators last summer), but I have to say that I was glad not to have any to care for during my father’s final illness.
While my dad was first and foremost a farmer and family man, he was a person of many interests. Over the span of his 90 years he enjoyed reading war histories and classic novels, photography, bowling, classical music, flying, card-playing, church and public service, and recalling his Korean War army experiences. All of this in light of the fact that he grew up during the spartan times of the Depression and World War II, with immigrant parents of limited education. In the past few years, he’d spent quite a bit of time perusing the poultry magazines sent out by the hatcheries, and had taken great interest in my chickens.
While I am debating whether I have the energy for baby chicks, I may strike a compromise and delay getting them until mid- to late summer, since the current plan is to mail-order specialty breeds from a hatchery. However, I’m a bit wary of that time frame. I tend to buy my chicks in early March, when there is no question of whether to keep a heat lamp going. The year or two that I got them later in the spring, it’d be cold at night and in the early morning, so I’d leave the heat lamp on, but then temps would reach the eighties during mid-day while I was at work, which was too warm for a heat lamp. Time will tell.
Late last summer I landed on a plethora of seed packets at a local thrift store. This may be the spring that I actually have time to start seedlings ahead of the planting season. Turnips, eggplants, beets and Brussels sprouts could all be in the offing. Meanwhile, I guess we’d all better be praying for rain!