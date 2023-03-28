Today I’m thankful for spring (and other lies my calendar tells me)! For two whole weeks I’ve specifically sought out signs of spring. Signs, announcements – shoot, I’d even settle for smoke signals at this point. Anything to let me know we’re fixin’ to leave this cold behind and get some warm sunshine. But alas, as I currently look out my window, I see white.
Let’s rewind a smidge and review more positive sightings leading up to this white. I have been spying some green in the ground, both in the pastures and in my flower beds. The pasture really made my heart leap for joy. I was a little uncertain what to expect after hail and drought had its way with our pasture last year. It is showing its resilience, and soon my husband will be clearing limbs, eliminating nuisance trees and weeds, and applying fertilizer to help it along.
The only beings happier than myself about the pasture news are the bovines. The few weaning (and therefore off cornstalks split from rest of herd) are home and eating the last bales of hay. Make no mistake, they like hay. But they love grass. One of the most enjoyable times of year is the first time we open the fences and release them to pasture. They really kick up their heels and are quick to bury their noses in sweet grass. We ferociously engage in rotational grazing to keep that sweet grass going as long as we can and make sure we’re taking care of the land that takes care of us.
The bovines are not the first animals to notice the green, however. Our deer friends have been out and about in strong numbers. One morning I awakened and was certain our herd doubled in size miraculously until I figured out it was deer sharing stalks with our cows.
That almost always means repairs to our fence are in order. As I grumble under my breath during this chore, my “too smart for his age” son reminds me that the deer were here first. It is actually we, the cattle owners, that are the intruders. Not sure what’s more annoying: fixing fence for the hundredth time this winter or knowing that Rusty and I raised two really good kids that keep us honest?!
People are also reading…
Speaking of annoying, another sure sign of spring, is the wind. Who am I kidding? Wind is year-round in Nebraska. It just seems like the warmest of days we are having right now really bring the wind, which typically quickly brings the snow.
It makes for filling Wagyu blend feed buckets interesting. The dust flies back in your face with abundant aggression. An interesting fact about Wagyu is that they are self-regulating with grain. They will eat just enough and stop. That is not the case with our Angus/Hereford recipient moms. They would eat and eat until they make themselves sick or die if we let them.
At any rate, we operate on a “keep the trough full” mantra. That’s the key to their superb prime or above meat grading. The Wagyu feeders will eat when they need to eat, growing and marbling slow and steady.
Returning to the slow and steady snow on a Sunday, I shouldn’t complain. It allows me to catch up on never-ending paperwork. On the agenda is supporting youth. At home, this means enrolling our son in May’s tractor safety course so he can legally and safely work for a farmer this summer. In addition, he obtained his school learner’s permit so he’s busy studying driver’s education en route to getting his school permit.
In our school district, I’m preparing a donor brochure. We are getting ready to hit the campaign trail to round up more donations to keep Beef in Schools going next school year. In our state, the Wauneta Community Foundation (my hometown) chose our college-aged summer intern, and I’ve been busy thinking of ways to optimize and utilize all the talents she brings to showcase Wauneta and the great people in it.
The future is indeed bright for our Nebraska youth, and no doubt my husband and I will see this in action this week. We are headed to chaperone District 145’s middle school FFA group at the Nebraska State FFA Convention Friday.
As Pearl S. Buck stated, “The young do not know enough to be prudent, and therefore they attempt the impossible, and achieve it, generation after generation.”