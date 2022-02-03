Warm, snowless winter has farmers concerned about moisture

Hello again from our little part of the Bohemian Alps. I had to oust KC the cat from the chair so I could type this today. I think she just shot me a dirty look.
Sometimes I need to look at the calendar to make sure it still is January. The weather sure has been unseasonably warm, and the ground cracks are still growing. I feel like a broken record that keeps repeating. We have had a couple of ground dusting snows, but nothing like we usually have at this time.
I sure wonder what spring will bring. I’m anxious for the seed books to arrive always looking to add a bit more color to the yard with less maintenance.
No calves are hitting the ground as of yet. There’s not a lot happening around the place. We’re just kind of going with the flow. Livestock needs tending twice a day and just maintaining the days. The waterers have even been flowing correctly these days. Hooray! Carl has been watching some of the cattle sales over the internet or going in person to the area sale barns. The biggest problem is when we are out of coffee!
I spent a day in Lincoln at Farm Bureau going through the new legislative bills that were introduced and prioritizing the ones that we want our Farm Bureau lobbyists to watch or support during this session to help all farmers and ranchers of the state. We have many decisions to make in this primary election, as we are now selecting a new state senator for our region and a new governor.
The shop work never ends. There is always a tractor or vehicle of some kind in the shop. At least the weather is nicer so Carl can do some wrenching without frozen hands. Hopefully he can find a motor for the Dodge pickup. Of course, I was the one driving when the engine blew.
I feel I have been fighting with technology for the whole year so far – well, OK, the month of January. They have updated modems and various other techy stuff to keep us connected to the world. It makes one realize how we over-depend on technology.
Usually when it is cold, I try to get my photos in order from the last year. I am not as far as I would like to be right now. Carl and I are spending quality time cutting firewood and that is taking over that spot on nicer days. I think I have mentioned I like being wood-heat warm.
The grandkids are all busy with basketball and school. We could be somewhere almost every night to watch them play – except on Mondays when Grandma has to bowl. We feel very fortunate that our families for the most part are healthy and happy at this time. May the Lord continue to bless you all. From the Dobias Farm and Ranch, we are hoping you have great day.