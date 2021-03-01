Warm weather welcomed for calving, drying mud

This 40 degree weather and sunshine is much appreciated in northeastern Nebraska. Terry Frey and I are excited about what is in the future for weather.
Looking ahead in the week, the high is between 65 and 55 degrees and sunshine. The low is getting down to 30 degrees at night. I will take this weather, as it has me anxiously waiting for how much work Terry and I can get accomplished.
In the past couple of weeks, Terry and his family have been busy. They have been cutting cedar trees out of pastures. Terry has been tackling his wife’s to-do list when he has down time. In the past week, he has stained and painted interior doors, which turned out amazing. Terry also has been hauling grain to the elevators. With the rising temperatures, he has been checking grain bins to make sure the grain is not spoiling.
However, this weather has disadvantages. With melting snow, water runoff in the hills is a problem. Luckily, after one day of runoff the rest of the moisture has soaked into the ground. This warmer weather is a relief to Terry during calving season.
If you were to ask Terry if he misses the cold weather, he would say “nope, not one bit” in a heartbeat. He is no longer constantly checking his cows which are about to calve. He checks them early in the morning and before dark. Terry feeds in the evening, which results in his calves being born in the daylight.
He is so good at what he does that he has it timed out. Before this warm weather, he was checking his cows around the clock every two hours. Thankfully, Terry has not lost a calf yet this season. He had spent time building “hot boxes.” This consisted of boxes with heat lamps to keep his calves warm during the cold. He is bedding his cows down with corn stalk bales. Calving season is “so far so good” for Terry and his family, but it’s not over yet.
Lately, they are getting into a muddy situation. As they wait for the mud to dry out, they keep adding rock into tire tracks. They are getting deeper from the feed wagon trudging through every day. After a few days of warm weather, it should be dried up by the end of the week.
In the next couple of weeks, Terry has plans to clean cow yards, haul hay and grain and work on planters, tractors and sprayers for the upcoming planting season. Every day is another day to get stuff done. Terry and his family know they cannot take a break. They have a lot to do on the farm, but they would not trade anything in the world for farming.