Well, you have been reading the happenings in western Nebraska at Meyring Cattle Co. for a year now. You have been along with me as we have weaned calves, birthed calves, and now we are getting ready to pre-condition calves. You have been along with me as we have harvested, as we have fed what we harvested, as we have planted new crops, and now we are praying for the growth and waiting maturity of crops. You have been with me as we have balanced the ranch, feedlot and farming with supporting our kids and area youth in learning opportunities and extra-curricular activities. Throughout the year as you have read along with my progress reports, you may have noticed a reoccurring theme. We are dry here at Meyring Cattle north of Alliance, Nebraska.
Our yearly rainfall average in this part of the panhandle of Nebraska should be between 15 and 19 inches. There are places around us definitely getting some moisture, but we are well below that average for a second year in a row. Neighbors to the north and east of us not too far have reported getting rains up to an inch. But these rains are spotty and not widespread.
Here at Meyring Cattle, we probably only received four-tenths of rain in the whole month of June. We are thankful for that, but again we find ourselves making decisions to adjust for the drought. As I mentioned in an earlier article, we had enough moisture at the end of May to grow some grass, but the quality deteriorated quickly with the extreme heat and wind we had the first two weeks of June. With no moisture to follow we have made the decision to wean early again this year, so we will be pre-conditioning calves by the end of the week. Just this past week, we began to supplement the cows with distillers grain.
Most of our crops are under irrigated pivot so the drought is not as concerning in the short term. The concern comes with the fact that we are in the second year of drought. Our operation is located in the Upper Niobrara White Natural Resource District (UNWNRD). By dividing the state into 23 NRDs, the goal is to manage the conservation of the state’s natural resources through local governance, taking into account Nebraska’s diverse geology, climatology, and hydrology. In 2007, our local NRD began metering and restricting irrigation wells. The restriction began at 16-acre inch per year allocation. In 2010 it went down to 13.5 inches, and in 2014 it went down to 13 inches. In 2018, the UNWNRD voted to keep the allocation at 65 inches over a five-year period from 2020 through 2024, annualized to average 13 inches per year. Without getting help from Mother Nature in the form of rainfall these past two years we have used more than the 13 inches. To meet the average over the five-year period that will mean we need to make decisions to plant crops that require less irrigation in the remaining three years. Not an easy decision, but we will rise to the challenge and make it work.
My article wouldn’t be complete without sharing some of the activities of our youth. We just returned from attending the state 4-H livestock judging contest in Lincoln. This is the 22nd set of 4-H kids that my husband and I have coached and taken to Lincoln for this learning opportunity. Eleven youth enrolled in 4-H in Box Butte County attended this year. The Intermediate team earned reserve champion honors with two individuals in the top 10. Josie Sanders earned high individual honors.
A young senior team competed and were pleased to place third. This third place finish earned them the opportunity to compete at the National Western Stock Show in January. We had three other seniors compete as individuals since they had already competed at the national contest. Box Butte County Seniors had four represented in the top 10 at the end of the day. Our son, Jayce Meyring, earned high individual honors in the senior division.
This is a great group of kids that are not only great competitors but leaders in their community. We are blessed to be able to work with such a hard working and respectful group of kids who have high aspirations and a love for agriculture.
I have also been blessed with this opportunity to share a glimpse into our lives here at Meyring Cattle in the panhandle of Nebraska this past year through the Midwest Messenger progress reports. I have been surprised at all the people across the state who have reached out to me and said they enjoyed reading the articles. It has sparked conversations and I have made new friends. Thanks!
I’ll leave you with repeating some good advice that I recently heard and I shared with you in the last report: “Pray for what you want, be thankful for what you get.” - Shauna Meyring