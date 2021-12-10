Weaning brings a symphony of sounds from healthy young calves

Right this very minute, down on the farm, we are in act two of weaning calves.
Once again, sorry to my Waverly neighbors for the joyous sounds of the season. Calves are letting us know they are not impressed with the current situation.
It may not be melodious to some but for us, we love it. It means we have raised good, strong calves that are ready for their next step in life. These calves were a little young for the early weaning group so we are weaning them now. Some of these heifers may be staying on as replacement calves or they may join the steers on a trip to the Columbus Sales Pavilion in January.
We are also hauling water to heifers and cows that don’t have access to water as they graze corn stalks. Our heifers have been particularly adventurous this season and figured out if they go down the bank of Rock Creek they can go under the bridge and come up on the other side.
Tom said we have only had one other group over the years that figured out this little trick out. He and Erica, our youngest daughter, got busy stringing out a little more electric wire along the creek bank. That stopped them from wandering down the road. Putting cows back in twice in one day from the same exact spot is not our idea of a good time.
The weather has been fabulous, so we have been getting some terracing work done. Tom is hoping he gets a chance to go and address a couple of ditches that he found during harvest. The good thing about getting them adjusted in the fall is that the winter usually helps smooth things out, and then spring isn’t so rough.
This work can happen after the calves have been weaned, the cows put out on new stalk ground, the machinery gets put away from harvest and the manure is hauled. Maybe the winter will be delayed.
I am excited to announce that my book “A Year on the Farm” is officially on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. If anyone is interested in learning more about our farm, this is (in my opinion) a good children’s book that shows agriculture as it is being done today. All of the pictures are actually pictures from our farm.
I’m getting ready to go to Kearney for a few days for Nebraska Farm Bureau annual convention and then on to Atlanta in January for American Farm Bureaus National Convention. As part of the promotion and education team, we are going to be hosting a game show event at the national convention about truth in marketing called Two Truths and a Lie. It was created by Courtney Shreve from the Nebraska Farm Bureau, an amazing young woman who lives Ag in the Classroom.
Here’s hoping for a safe winter.
Living the life, I love!