Wheat harvest was an around-the-clock job on the farm

While south-central Nebraska was the grateful beneficiary of several days’ respite from heat and humidity, irrigation is now back in full swing due to high temps and continued lack of rain. We see instances of corn, beans and pasture burning up due to low moisture.
The Little Blue River just north of Pauline has gone dry. An online report shows streamflow a few miles east of here to be 93% below average, with water running at only 4 cubic feet per second and a gauge height of 1.67 feet. I can’t help contrasting this to the spring of 2020, when turbulent waters swept through at all-time high levels, so that it was worrisome to drive across even the sturdiest of bridges. Unlike years past, I don’t think there will be any tubing down the Little Blue this summer!
Although wheat used to be a staple in this area, it’s no longer grown in our immediate vicinity. The fields of gold still may be seen in neighboring Webster County where there is less irrigation. My dad loved raising wheat, and one of the enduring memories I have is of him in his blue jeans, work shirt and cap, covered in grease, as he drove his Gleaner A combine. Purchased by my grandfather in the early 1950s, the Gleaner A logged in many years of faithful service to my dad and uncle.
It was open air with no cab, and we kids loved going for combine rides. It was easy to get covered in grease while riding, and another early memory is of my little sister getting spanked for real on her third birthday after she opted not to follow my dad’s directive to stay out of the grease. At the time, it seemed to me a rickety machine, but my cousin recalls that during peak season, the Gleaner A literally ran 24 hours a day as my dad and uncle harvested not only all of our crops with it, but many of the neighbors’ as well.
One of our fields was located at the plateau of a hill, and getting to it required navigating a steep, deeply rutted dirt driveway. My mom insisted on driving to the field whenever my dad traversed that treacherous access, just in case the combine tipped; by the grace of God, it never did. She frequently took supper to the harvest field, where we all ate, so that my dad didn’t have to break too long from cutting wheat. The straw was subsequently baled into small squares and stacked or put into the barn.
Our 115-year-old barn still houses straw that my dad baled many years ago, and I pull from it every winter to line the dog barrel. Some 20 years ago, over lunch, my dad remarked to my mom’s brother that the barn still held hay they’d put up four decades earlier in 100-degree heat. My uncle remarked, “Wouldn’t it be nice if we felt as young as we did 40 years ago?” To which my dad replied, “Wouldn’t it be nice if we still felt good enough to put up hay in 100-degree-weather?” His love for farm work was truly remarkable!
In the nursing home, my dad always asked about wheat planting and harvest, unable to mentally process that we no longer raised it. In his mind, he was always getting ready to either drill or harvest, depending on the season.
Over time, my dad upgraded to a Gleaner K and later to an M2. The front of the K manual states, “’The Gleaners’ were peasants who picked up the leavings of grain after the landowners harvested. GLEANER combines, like the original Gleaners, save more of the grain in any crop.” Interestingly, the Bible, in the book of Ruth, also talks a good deal about the grain gleaners.
No matter how I may wax and wane nostalgic, the present day markets have not been kind to the average farmer, and Post Farms is glad not to be in the wheat farming business any more. Nonetheless, I find the sight of a wheat field ready for harvest – or a golden stack of small square bales – to be breathtakingly beautiful.
Sooner, rather than later, fall will be upon us, as one can definitely feel it in the air, even with the warm temperatures. I’m thinking about transplanting lilies, irises and tree saplings here and there around the farm, to make things ever more attractive. Time and energy are key ingredients that always seem to run in short supply, however. But, hope springs eternal, and it never hurts to dream!