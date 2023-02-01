When a bucket calf becomes a true friend

“Ahoj” to all. I’m thanking God for the much needed moisture we received last week around here. Even though it packed on us within a day, we are so grateful. We measured around 8 inches of snow here. Hoping you all stayed safe and warm during the storm and the livestock weathered well.
My heart is so utterly heavy as I sit down to write this week’s article. I’ve lost my bucket calf, Katie.
Explaining a broken heart through words seems entirely impossible, especially for the ones whom have never been gifted with the joy of loving an animal so deeply. But I want to share just how much my dear Katie meant to me.
I lost count how many bucket calves I have raised in my life. Each one stole my heart and made me grow a greater love for cattle, this industry and this farm. But Katie was different.
She was born on a sunny Easter Sunday almost 16 years ago. I still can see her cow lying down by two newborn calves, twins. The bull calf was born dead, and the cow was suffering a uterine prolapse. It was an Easter I’ll never forget, but it was the beginning of so many loving years.
While the vet was doing his best to save the cow, we were so distracted that we lost sight of the other calf – the one that survived the birth with absolutely no care or colostrum yet.
I went to search for her and found this brand new baby packed inside a herd of cattle. Hungry, wet, but a spit of energy and a little miracle.
What a sight she was. The white markings on her little face were almost identical to those of her cow.
Just what we worked so hard to avoid, her cow developed an infection in her uterus and passed a few days later. This sweet calf was all mine. Little did I know how much I would grow to love her.
My mom chose her name. Mom always wanted a sixth daughter and to name her Katie. She loved that name. So, sweet Katie she was.
She grew up right next to me. Katie spent little time with the other cattle when she was a calf. She would stand right outside the front door waiting for her bottled breakfast and supper with the cats and dog. She followed me everywhere: to pick the eggs, to play around the yard, to do chores, she was there.
People are also reading…
I began a new school when I was in the fifth grade. It was a new town, a new school and new people. I was so unsure. On that first day in August, she followed me down the driveway and right to the steps of the bus. I still remember telling her that she couldn’t come with me but I promised I would see her as soon as I got home, and I did. She was right on the lawn waiting for me when I got home from that first day.
She had my heart at such an early age. Katie was there with me during some of my hardest years. I spent countless years begging Dad to let me buy a horse. But the cattle-farming guy he is, the answer was a complete no year after year. I was horse crazy, and continually asking for one made him crazy.
So Katie became my beloved “horse” for many years. I would hop on her whether she was lying down, walking around the pasture, yard or cornstalks. When I look back on it, she was greater than any horse I could ever have gotten. She would let me throw a big western saddle on her, tighten the cinch, and even throw a halter with reins around her pretty little face. She did everything, without even knowing it, to bring me the most joy.
There were many late nights where I would leave the house in tears just to search for my sweet friend in the cattle yard or pasture. In the bitter moments of my parents’ separation and the heartbreaks that occurred from people along the way, she was the one I received comfort from. I would find her amongst the herd in the dark and lay with her while she silently eased my broken heart without even knowing.
We were told that Katie would never be able to get bred and have calves. When a heifer is born with a twin bull calf, it’s possible that they may be infertile. My sweet girl went on to have about eight calves.
I always said I wanted to tame and keep one her heifer calves. I wanted to be able to have a piece of her forever on this farm. But each year that calving season passed, there was never one that could even compare to my sweet girl. She was the best mom but always seemed to take care of me just as much as those calves.
Each and every harvest season since she was a calf, I would handpick a lick tub full of her favorite treats, ears of corn, for her to enjoy all throughout the winter and spring. Every day, I would enter the barn where her favorite treats were kept and call her name. Until the day she passed, she would come running at the sound of her name and wait so patiently with her sweet face poking inside, until I handed her an ear of corn.
As I stared blankly at the pens of cattle this week, they have never seemed so empty. The tub where her treats lay burns a hole in my heart, as I know I will never spend another fall morning gathering what she loved. The herd of pairs that I love so dearly will forever seem incomplete.
Some may think that she was just a pet, and my heart hurts for the ones that may never know how incorrect this is. She was my best friend I grew up with, my inspiration to love the cattle industry and this farm as much as I do, and my sweetheart. There will never be another like her.
We laid her down in the ground this week. It’s the ground that neighbors my favorite alfalfa field to ride in and the cattle yards that she made special.
I left three things with my dear Katie: one last ear of corn for her to enjoy in heaven, an imperfect cross created from the scrap wood in Dad’s shop and twine from the alfalfa she ate, and a piece of my heart. They are three things that she will have forever.
Katie is so very missed and will continue to be forever. Until we meet again my sweet girl.