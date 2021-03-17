Wild weather swings, but spring is around the bend in central Kansas

Greetings fellow Midwesterners from Abilene, Kansas! I hope this article finds you doing well and that you are staying dry and warm!
What a whirlwind of a couple of weeks of weather we have been having here in central Kansas. This past week (March 7-12) tempted us with beautiful spring weather of 70- and 80-degree weather. Since that lovely weather, we have so far gotten three quarters of an inch of rain with another two inches projected. We are also looking at 40- to 50-degree temperature swing for the next week. However, it has been nice to see our yard and the fields greening up which makes this nasty temperature change a little easier to swallow because spring is right around the bend.
As for business on the farm, preparations for summer fields are being made so that we can start moving cattle. That means that lots of fences need to be walked and fixed.
The rains are a double edged sword right now. We are in desperate need of the rain to help grow the pastures back for the summer, but it makes for some long days with all the mud. However, we will never complain about the rain.
The goal is to finish up the fences in the next week so that cattle can be moved around the beginning of April. Luckily, because of all the rains last year, there is no hurry to get all of the cattle out of the winter pastures because there is plenty of hay in reserve. In case more rain comes and makes moving cattle difficult, we will be alright if we have to hold out.
Once all of the cattle have been moved, that will leave us about two weeks to get our garden tilled and planted before work in the fields begins. We have decided that we are going to plant three gardens that will be the square footage of an acre and a half. This is going to give us a lot more options and space on where we choose to plant everything. Last year we dealt with our rows being too close, making it impossible to find some of our produce.
As for working in the fields, we will have to see what the weather does during the next few weeks. If the cold weather sticks around for a while, that will make the fall planting happen later than usual this year.
As many of you know, I always like to end my reports with a life lesson, but I think the lesson is not dissimilar to the same lesson that came around this time last year. Life is like that though. Sometimes in life we have to be reminded of the same things from time to time. We are all at the point where life is going to ramp up to 11 and everything is going to become very hectic and busy. It is in these times in life we have to remind ourselves to slow down and be mindful of everything that is going on. It is very easy for us to get wrapped up in everything that is going on that we try to cut corners and save five minutes, and that is how accidents happen.
Stay safe everyone! Life is going to get very busy for all of us, but we are all used to that. Stay calm and don’t try to cut corners so that you can keep everyone around you and yourselves safe.
Until next time friends, stay safe and enjoy the beautiful springtime weather and hustle and bustle of spring activities on the farm!