Wind spurs 5,000-acre fire in northeastern Nebraska

Hello from our part of the little Bohemian Alps. It has been said spring has arrived, and I think it has been here for many weeks already.
Now my phone is a fibber because it will send me alert that the rain will stop in 30 minutes. Hmm first it has to start before it can stop. Then I ask Alexia if there is any rain in the forecast today, and she says no. Geez. What is up with technology? So the best weather person then is me. I look out the window and I go outside no rain, so my forecast is no rain again today.
The trees are beginning to bud. Even the cedars are changing from brown-red to green. The fall-planted forage rye is up and greening nicely – even the deer have noticed. Grass pastures are starting to green up as well.
We had a wild and windy last Sunday when a small unattended campfire turned into a big, big fire that swept across the southwestern part of Knox County and southeastern Holt County, right on the county line. It was about 3 miles wide and 6 miles north to south. It was reported that over 5,000 acres burned. The smoke drift hung heavy in our cow yards for a while, and we were over 6 miles away.
The Verdigre fire chief had a big job to get all the fire fighters in all the right places. It sure helps when your communication phones are working. There were about 20 volunteer fire departments. Some made a 100-mile trip to get here, and a plane assisted. Dozens of our farmers aided greatly by hooking up their discs and etched the fields to turn under the fuel, grasses and stubble.
I got calls from friends and family 25 to 40 miles away who saw the smoke rolling up in the sky to see if we were on fire. Several fire departments remained for the next days to make sure get ahead of any flares ups. A huge thank you to all the firefighters and trucks who helped provide water to fight and open range fire.
I question why anyone felt they needed a campfire with such windy conditions. We had been on red fire alert for days. I am thankful there were no injuries or loss of anyone’s home or livestock.
Now we really need some rain to green those acres up, and more work will need to be done to repair and replace fences and posts. The power companies have many power poles to check as well, and irrigation equipment will need extra attention.
I have noticed a few neighbors turning soil and planting some small grains. We are in need of moisture to ensure its proper growth. It is hard to invest in seed and paying high fuel prices when we need moisture so badly. This is where our faith is bigger than our fear.
It seems these past few weeks all we have done is sort. “Open the left gate, then open the right. Whoa, stop that one. Hey, bring that one back around.” There is always some added excitement with one or two trying to make a new gate. We do our best to keep it calm as this is not their regular routine and some just protest.
We have put many a head of cattle through the head gate marking with Xs and Os. One would think we were playing tic-tac-toe. We are sending the Xs to escape back to the pens and the Os are off to the trailer. We took a couple to be harvested, and we will be eating good in the neighborhood with steaks and hamburger on the grill. We can almost taste it.
Carl does a great job mixing a good, nutritious diet for the livestock and with great results. We enjoy hearing from the butcher the compliments how the good marbling is from the hanging carcass.
We took some time out to go deer shed hunting with Travis and the four granddaughters. We know it is a little late, but they learn so much from looking at tracks to finding deer rubs, trying to understand the habitat of wildlife around here. We are also excited to have some turkeys back. We used to have them here by flocks of 70 or more and now to see a dozen is great.
As a reminder, Nebraska Aksarben is looking for farms and ranches that have been continually owned by the same family relatives. A very nice tribute will be made, and awards will be presented to your family at your local county fair. Check on online for details. The deadline is April 15. Nebraska Farm Bureau helps fund the awards and signage.
Well, I am off to the schools to read the book "Barn at Night" and do an activity with the students. It is always interesting to hear from the kids. Our Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation and county Farm Bureaus do a lot to invest in young peoples’ agriculture education.
From all of us Dobias Farms, be safe and be kind and have a great beginning of spring. Everything has beauty, but not everyone sees it. Smiles for now.