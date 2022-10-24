Windy days, fire threat halts harvest

“Ahoj” again from the place that I am lucky enough to call my sweet home, Brichacek farms.
Ever since beginning a job by Omaha, Wednesdays have quickly become my favorite day of the week. I know that is the night I get to come back home to the place I am so fond of.
We have been on our toes trying to get all the corn harvested and continue putting the cattle on fresh stalks. We are looking at finishing up in about a week at the time I am writing this. This is if we do not encounter any breakdowns and if we avoid precipitation. I am more than certain one of those two things will not happen.
We fought some pretty tough wind last week. With the record dry year we have had, the wind made combining a risky job in our area, as we were in a red flag warning a few times. I think every farmer in the area held their breath and said a little prayer while they took the courageous or maybe even foolish chance combining for those few windy days. I know many farmers who chose to shut down for three days or so. All it takes is one little husk to ignite and then there’s no stopping it.
That was the case for too many this week. From what I was able to conclude by word of mouth, there were at least two field fires in the Clarkson area, a pretty significant one by Humphrey which took almost an entire farm place, a Wisner fire, and a few outside of Lincoln.
I went to get horses from pasture early afternoon Sunday, and the smoke was like charred fog out there. I couldn’t believe how dark it was at 4 p.m.
With 40 mph wind gusts, the smoke sunk in our clothes and creeped in our house. It broke my heart thinking of everyone being evacuated and suffering extensive losses on the land that they love. Praying for the wind to cease, the precipitation to pour down, and for the safety of all.
It truly has been an incredibly tough year for farmers and ranchers. How can it be that last year was such an exceptional, flourishing year? Yields were through the roof, the pastures as prosperous as ever, and the rain came in bulk. How can it take such a spin?
Farming may not be economically logical some years. But the devotion and passion that so many in the agriculture industry carry with them every single day makes the good, the bad, the sad, and the happy years appreciated on a level that is incomparable to any other way of life.
The cattle and horses are right on track for a full, fuzzy winter coat soon. My horses start growing a thicker coat the moment the days start getting shorter. I don’t keep my horses under any artificial lights and choose to not blanket them until the days start getting longer and of course, if they absolutely need it. This way they will fuzz up to their maximum ability and be able to keep themselves warm. Besides, I don’t think Dad would be too fond of me asking him to pull blankets on and off horses for three days while I’m at work.
I am having to make the switch to savoring the eggs I pick, rather than pawning them off. Before the days started getting shorter, I would pick almost a dozen a day. Now, I am lucky to get two or three. I found a casserole recipe in our Svehla family cookbook that takes 12 eggs. It is safe to say, this page is kept well marked and easily accessible in the summer months.
I am so grateful for this place and true joy it brings me. There is no place that makes me happier. As I checked cattle on the stalks one evening, I sat upon my sweet mare and I witnessed the most peaceful sunset. We listened to our cattle shuffling through the stalks, stopping to give a few of my friends a treat, and a tear rolled down my face. It just doesn’t get any better than this.
I will forever be grateful for my Grandma and Grandpa Brichacek making this the land, the livestock and the home I get to love. Until next time! “Spanem Bohem!”