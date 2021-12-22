Winter is meeting season at the Peterson farm

Right this very minute down on the farm, I’m going to meetings. Some very good friends of mine, Leslie and Ken, were joking at the Nebraska Farm Bureau annual meeting about how their lives don’t revolve around the typical four seasons – spring, summer, fall and winter – but theirs is more like planting, irrigating, harvesting and meetings.
I laughed at the time until I came home and looked at my calendar for the month of December. It appears I have five seasons in our household: calving, planting, haying, harvesting and meetings. I realize that organizations try to fit meetings in as our schedules allow, but I had five Farm Bureau meetings last week. Three of them happened to be on one day: American Farm Bureau, Nebraska Farm Bureau and Lancaster County Farm Bureau. I think that qualifies as a trifecta. I will admit I only made four of the meetings. My grandson had a band concert on one of those nights.
I am super thankful for Zoom and online webinars. I really do enjoy the winter meetings so I can catch up on latest options in technology and see what new diseases or insects are heading our way. The extension world does a fabulous job of keeping us posted and giving us different options to keep learning. That is what most of us farmers do to try to stay up to date.
Tom and I frequently use the divide and conquer approach. He goes to certain meetings and I go to others. To be perfectly honest, I have no interest at all in some of the ones he goes to and I know he would say the same about the ones I attend.
We ended up bringing all the cows, calves and bulls back home this last week. It generally resembles the first day back to school in a lot of ways. We separate the cows into four pastures for the summer and they are so excited to get back together as a full herd in the winter. The bulls might be the exception to that rule. They have to play king of the hill for a while and try to wipe out all my fences.
We really didn’t have much damage when the storm went through last week. The only real causalities were my trampoline and picnic table. Tom and Zach did have to go on a scavenger hunt to track down a 1,000-gallon, bright blue cattle water tank. It ended up in Rock Creek, about half mile from where it started. The guys got to go fishing to retrieve it.
We had a baby calf born the day before the storm hit, and the cow kept him safe and sound out on the stalks. On our farm we don’t really worry about when the cows have calves, as long as they calve once a year. We have a really solid market for all ages and sizes of calves, so it works for us.
I wasn’t sure this cow was going to end up with a calf this year and was thinking we needed to cull her. But she made the deadline, so she is good for another year. The calf is strong and healthy.
Have a joyous Christmas and enjoy your time with family and or friends. I know holidays are rough for some folks, but please know someone in your world cares about you and treasures you.
Next year I will be transitioning to a monthly column in the Midwest Messenger, so stay tuned. Living, the life I love!
Basis in Lincoln for corn is at -.15 and soybeans is at -.10 while in Waverly for corn we are at -.27 and soybeans is at -.37