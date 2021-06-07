Winter wheat harvest soon approaching in Kansas

Greetings friends and family from central Dickinson County in Abilene, Kansas! I hope that you are doing well, and this report finds your operations going smoothly and efficiently.
Life here on the ole’ Ponderosa has gone on like it has at the beginning of every other summer. The winter wheat is entering into the next phase of maturation and turning into a light-yellow hue, which signifies harvest is soon approaching. The brome hay is so thick that you can hear it rustling in the wind, and the garden is finally starting to show signs of significant growth. We truly love summer around here.
The weather has finally started to level out for this time of the year. Since my last report we have had a total of 4 inches of rain. A lot of farmers in the bottom lands have lost a lot of crops to flash flooding.
Only in the last week has the sun been out on a consistent basis. We have had a lot of overcast weather, which has fostered some of the fungus growth on the wheat that I reported on last report. For most of the farmers in our area, including ourselves, has been stripe rust. Fungicide was sprayed on all our crops, which eliminated the fungus and we saw almost no loss of yield from the fungus.
Temperatures have leveled out in the mid-80s for the past week and seems to be the outlook for the next 10 days. This will be great for the wheat to help it to continue to turn as well as dry out the brome a little bit before it is bailed.
We are currently in the throes of fall planting as well. Like many in our area, we plant our beans before we plant our milo. I asked why this is and I was told that this is the way we have always done things.
If I were to venture an educated guess as to why most plant their beans before their milo, it has something to do with the fact that beans bring in almost double the price as milo. Another reason, I would venture to guess, is that because milo is a drought resistant crop, and we are likely to receive more rain in the month of June than we are in July. For this reason, I believe that we plant the beans so that they are more likely to receive the moisture that they need to fully germinate and produce a high yield.
As I have mentioned, we are also laying down brome so that we can begin to start bailing and moving bales before harvest starts. We are hoping that with all the late rain we got, we can get 250 to 300 bales off this round of hay season. We were able to stretch our hay reserves out last winter to have enough for our cattle, but it was a little touch-and-go at times. We are hoping for a better yield this year and have a little less stress next winter.
We are excited for all the upcoming events here on the farm. Life is already ramping up. These are the times that we live for around here because we get to see the fruits of our labors. The work makes for long days and short nights, but it is a lot of fun and brings back memories from our childhood and gives us an opportunity to share these experiences with our kids for them to cherish when they get older.
Stay safe my friends! I pray that your yields are high, and you stay safe. Remember, that haste makes waste, so slow down and do it right the first time. Until next time, stay safe!