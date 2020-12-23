Without frost, Kansas crops continue to grow

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays, my friends, and greetings from Dickinson County here in central Kansas. As we draw closer to the end of the year, there is a lot to reflect on and be thankful for this year.
As for us around here on the farm, it is business as usual. The weather for this time of the year has been unusually warm, which has not been good for the crops in the field. The unseasonably warm weather means that the crops are still growing because the frost makes the roots of the plants dormant.
The forecast for the next week and a half has the highs in the mid-50s and the lows in the lower 30s which is not cold enough to freeze the ground hard enough for the plants to go dormant, and that means the crops will keep growing. But, like the saying goes around the farm, it keeps the job interesting.
As for life on the farm, for most of us it’s just going to be a season of making sure that we have enough feed for the cattle and preparing the machines for spring planting. That means this is a good time to work on those extensive repairs that might have been put off during the summer and fall seasons.
Personally, I always enjoy this slow period because it means that I can sharpen my skills and pick up some new skills. This winter, I plan on sharpening my mechanic skills so that I do not have to rely so much on my Google and YouTube skills when we are in the busier seasons. It will be better to rely on my own knowledge.
Needless to say, this year has been incredibly tough on everyone, and farmers and ranchers are no exception. However, we need to remain focused on the positives in our lives. For me, this year I have been afforded an opportunity to work in an environment that it outside my area of expertise. I am extremely grateful and thankful to those that have given me those opportunities.
Because of the opportunity to live on the family farm and work for those around me, I have gotten to connect with my son in ways that I never thought possible. These opportunities have been a true blessing for our relationship.
Also this year because of COVID, I got the opportunity to be a stay-at-home father and husband for six months, and it was absolutely amazing. My wife and I put up the biggest and most successful garden that either of us has ever had, and we are still enjoying the “fruits” of our labors through all of the produce that we canned and processed over the summer.
I am also thankful that I was able to keep my job. I know that I am one of the rare fortunate people, and because of what my family and I have been blessed with, my wife and I have made it our mission to share our blessing with others. We do not do this out of altruism but from a position that others have blessed us in our journey. We want to bless others in whatever stage of their life journey they may be in.
So here is my life lesson and Christmas message: this year take a moment with yourself and those around you and reflect on everything that is good in your life. No matter how big or small that good thing might be, I would challenge you to reflect on the positive impact it has had on your life this year. Let that positivity fill you up.
This year has been a great challenge for all of us, my friends. Don’t let those challenges bring you down. Focus on everything that is good in your life and let that fill you up.
May your homes be cheery and bright this Christmas season, my friends. Until next time, merry Christmas and happy holidays! – Jacob Andres