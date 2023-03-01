"Ahoj” to you all! It seems as though the weather gives us a new twist every day. While today is almost 50 degrees, we were just fighting freezing rain and bitter temperatures a few days ago. Black ice and snow covered the roads as I made my way home last week. That was definitely not a fun drive. I am more than ready to put away my heavy winter coats and start seeing some green grass poking through the ground!
I had the opportunity to learn from some of the most empowering, successful and humble women in the agriculture industry last week. I attended the Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference in Kearney. My heart was so entirely full at the end of the day. They made it a high priority to make sure every attendee felt valued and was able to take home a mind full of timeless knowledge.
During the opening ceremony, I witnessed hundreds of women gather, all so eager to learn more about agriculture. A powerful room, indeed. We were reminded just how important our role is as women in the agriculture industry. Whether that role is a farmer, rancher, or even a caretaker, we are all so essential to this industry. I took home a notebook full of sources, names and phrases that made me feel motivated and eager to continue growing my education in agriculture.
When I was a little girl, I was sure that the agriculture world was only a place for men. I was agriculturally incompetent when it came to the roles and just how important each and every one of them is. I believed that only the men were able to return to the farm. Their roles seemed strong, secure and resourceful. While the only role I was familiar with for women was the caretaker, and I wasn’t so sure it was important.
As a little girl, I watched as my older sisters moved away to the city to begin their own lives. I listened as each eventually replaced the beloved word of “home” for the words “the farm.” I will always remember the fear in my heart as I went away to the city to begin college. I didn’t want to replace “home” with a permanent place in the city but I felt that’s what we were presumed to do.
As my passion grew for this farm and all things agriculture, I felt my role as a woman needed to be just as important as a man’s on this farm in order to hold the most value and to be the most helpful. But wow, was I wrong. My assumptions were slashed as the most confident and successful women in the industry spent the entire day highlighting the importance and capability of a woman in this special field.
In a way, I was right. Our role is not the same as a man’s but that’s the beauty of it. We are the caretakers and the nurturers of the land, the livestock and especially the people we love. We can bake the hot meals or we can plant the fields, but we can do both. We can deliver the field sandwiches or we can pull the calves, but we can do both. We can clean the old farm house or we can butcher the chickens, but you better believe, we can do both.
The farms and ranches are better because we put whatever piece of our hearts that we need to in them. One of the speakers chose the words “lets change the narrative, farmer is not only male.” In my eyes, that “farmer” role can be so many things for a woman. How incredible is that? Each role, big or small, makes the farm a place that provides for the world. Man or woman, each role is important in its own significant way.
The workshop options were endless, which made it difficult to choose! I had a few favorites throughout the day. One being all about the reproductive system of a cow. The Gibbon processing plant donated a handful of repro systems for us to analyze with the knowledge of a few veterinarians from the university. We were able to learn the basics of AI and age. They let us handle premature calves that were left in the uterine horn and pull away the placenta from the caruncles in the uterus.
Another favorite was learning the best tips and tricks for making healthy meals in the field during harvest and planting. We were even given a few recipes to take home. Many women were so willing to share what they have learned from their many years of experience, which made it so personal.
My final favorite was an optional book club workshop. We discussed the book “A History of Nebraska Agriculture: A Life Worth Living” by Jody Lamp and Melody Dobson. I’ll never forget that discussion. So many thoughts worth gold were brought to the surface – many of them highlighting the importance of moving quietly and humbly through life as farmer or rancher and how it will bring you much further in life than just success.
We were presented with a powerful quote at the end of the day. It’s a quote that I will forever hold on to and place it on a pedestal. The value behind it will be endless. Will Cather once spoke: “We come and go, but the land is always here. And the people who love it and understand it are the people who own it- for a little while.”
Until next time! “Spanem Bohem!”