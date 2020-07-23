Hershey, Nebraska
Hi, everyone! My name’s Mekenna Fisher, and I’m a new youth reporter. I’m going to be a junior at Sutherland Public Schools this year. I participate in a lot of activities, including speech, drama, NHS, FBLA, FFA, 4-H, volleyball, track, and rodeo. I live on my family's ranch outside of Hershey. We own 300 yearlings and 100 fall-calving cows, along with 10 horses, four goats, five cats, and one dog.
We keep all of our horses at our place, but we send some of our cattle to pastures outside of Hershey, Sutherland and Sidney, where we check up on them regularly. A lot of my time at home is spent riding my horses and preparing for rodeos. I use three of the 10 horses for rodeo, and have to keep them in shape. I’m also riding a colt and training him in the barrels, along with training a pony that I plan on putting up for sale later this month.
We’ve been a little worried about our cattle this summer. We went from uncertain prices during the peak of COVID-19 to a near-drought. Our ranch received almost no rain from May to mid-July. Several storms hit us, but they only brought wind while the rain parted around us. But last week, just as we were starting to consider selling some of our yearlings early, we received 2.25 inches of rain. It was amazing to see our near-empty ponds filling up again. Since then, we’ve received a little more rain, and our pastures are starting to look a little greener.
All of that rain came at a price, though. Along with rainstorms came a little bit of hail and a lot of wind. There were several large branches and trees downed around us, our dumpster blew over, and our tin windbreaks were nearly doubled over. Fortunately, though, we didn’t suffer any lasting damage, and none of our animals are any worse for the wear.
Speaking of animals, this week is the Lincoln County Fair. I’ve been competing at the horse show this weekend, and it looked quite a bit different than in years past. I’m the co-president of the Lincoln County 4-H Council, and it was a real struggle to get through all of the regulations that have been put upon us. Our horse show was limited to 25% capacity, and we couldn’t pass out ribbons. All of our static exhibits will be displayed online instead of open to the public on the grounds, and each species of livestock has one day dedicated to its showing, so no one is allowed to stay on the grounds overnight. While it’s certainly been difficult, I’m grateful for the fact that we still got to have our fair and let our youth compete.
As for our operation, things have kind of settled down with our cattle. We’re keeping up with vaccines and doctoring, but most other things are taken care of. Our focus is starting to shift to our horses. My dad, sister, and I have rodeos starting up this week, so we’re hitting training and conditioning hard with our horses. Luckily, they’re up to the challenge and talented enough to be able to perform at the rodeos, then turn around and come right back home to work cows.
That’s all for my report this week, so until next time!