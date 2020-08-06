Hershey, Nebraska
Hello everyone, I hope that this report finds you all doing well. We’re certainly keeping busy here at Fisher Ranch. The pony I mentioned in my last report has been sold, and now my sister and I are at work training two more — Popsicle and Blackie. Both are great ponies, but we haven’t been able to spend a lot of time with them yet.
In the last two weeks alone, I’ve hauled my main rodeo horse, Cat, to eight amateur rodeos. When we were home from those, we helped a neighbor brand several hundred head of calves using a cradle. My sister and I delivered vaccines. The next day, we moved our own yearlings from their summer pasture to our house, and shipped some of them to a feedyard from there. Speaking of cattle, we now have two bottle calves that my sister and I are feeding. One was given to us to look after, and the other one is from a set of twins (the first calves of the year!). When I’m not busy with my animals, I’ve been studying for and taking my FFA State CDE tests online. They have had a very unique setup, where proctors monitor us over Zoom while we fill out a Google Form test. It’s been a very fun challenge to take on, and I’m glad to have had the opportunity to compete.
In the next couple of weeks, my sister and I get to begin high school rodeos again. I’m thrilled for these, since they were cut short at the beginning of this year. I’ve been working on getting my cutting horse ready for the first competitions next weekend. The days leading up to that will be a little bit crazy, though. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights are the makeup dates for the Buffalo Bill Rodeo. My dad helps put this on, and our family attends every year. It’s a big event, and some of the best competitors in the world show up every year.
Finally, my sister and I are starting school again next week. I’m looking forward to being able to participate in all of my activities again, like volleyball, One Act, and FFA. FFA is going to look a little different for our school this year, both because of the coronavirus and because we have a new ag instructor. She has different focus areas than our last instructor, so I’m excited to see where this year will find our chapter. Well, that’s all I have for this week’s article. Take care, until next time!