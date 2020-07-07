Humphrey, Nebraska
Hello everyone! I hope you all had a happy and safe Fourth of July! Here are some updates on Martensen Cattle:
The past few weeks have been slower, mainly because cattle are out to pasture and the crops are growing like crazy. We have started running irrigation pivots, so checking those keeps us busy. Our irrigating operations have been pretty consistent throughout the years. This year, however, we are trying our luck with the pivot monitoring app AgSense. It has been very helpful with checking the location of the pivot, especially in fields with trouble spots.
A few weeks ago we chopped alfalfa. This will then be used to feed the cattle when they are back from pasture. We also received truckloads of distiller’s grain and then tarped both piles, which is always an interesting process.
It is always our goal to check each pasture of cattle at least once a week to ensure they are doing well and make sure they don’t need to be moved to a different part of the pasture. We have moved quite a few groups within the past few weeks.
This week is the Platte County Fair. It will be an interesting one with all the COVID rules! It will be a busy week, between chores, shows and entering our exhibits. I’m sure I speak for all 4-Hers when I say we are grateful to even have our fair!
As of July 3, corn was $3.07, and soybeans were $8.32 at CVA in Humphrey. – Mikayla Martensen