Humphrey, Nebraska
Hello everyone, I hope you are staying cool in all this heat! Here are some updates from Martensen Cattle.
While we have been receiving all this crazy heat, we have not had any hail or wind damage. Last weekend, we were lucky enough to receive about an inch and a half of rain, but nothing since. We are always hoping for rain. In some fields, you can definitely tell we are lacking on rain, but irrigation has helped make up for that. You can’t drive a mile down a gravel road without seeing a pivot at work, so the need for rain is very evident in our area.
Pastures in our area are starting to show the need for rain as well, which is typical for August. However, the grass out west is thriving, specifically because they have been receiving a greater amount of rain. The cattle have been enjoying the large puddles left behind, especially with the heat we have been seeing.
In my previous report, I mentioned that the Platte County Fair was that week. It was a very busy few days, with multiple trips to Columbus, last-minute Hobby Lobby stops, and lots of procrastination. In the end, it was still a very successful fair, even if it was not what we were used to.
In the upcoming weeks, we will continue to irrigate, check cattle, and finish up with cutting hay. These are the slower times for us, so it is pretty much the same thing every week.
As of July 17, corn was $2.93 and beans $8.20 at CVA in Humphrey.