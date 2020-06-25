Humphrey, Nebraska
Hello, everyone. I hope you all had a fantastic Father’s Day! Here are a few updates on Martensen Cattle.
The past few weeks we have been staying pretty busy. Checking cattle on grass to ensure they have plenty of water and are doing well in the heat has been one of our main priorities. We also continually provide them with lick tubs, as well as salt and mineral, to provide them with extra nutrients. A weekly visit also helps us make sure there are no sick cattle, and we also try to count them as often as possible. This helps us keep track of our cattle, and make sure we aren’t missing any of our herd. We have also been spraying in the pastures to help manage the thistles.
On the crops side of our operation, we are still constantly hoping for rain. Within the past we have received some rain, but not enough to amount to anything. It is constantly forecasted for our area, but always seems to miss us. This has led to starting up the pivots. Hopefully we can receive some rain in the near future. In the coming weeks, we will continue to check cattle, watch the crops grow, and pray for rain.
As of June 19, corn was $2.96 and soybeans $8.09 at CVA in Humphrey. — Mikayla Martensen