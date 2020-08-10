Humphrey, Nebraska
Hello everyone and happy August! Here are some updates on the Martensen Cattle operation.
In the past few weeks, we have been staying on our toes while chasing pivots and checking cattle. One of our main priorities at the moment is making sure all the cattle are staying healthy. We do this by checking them at least once a week, making sure they show no signs of sickness. Salt and mineral are constantly available to them, as well. While we check on the cattle’s health, we also make sure water tanks are functioning correctly and the fences are in great condition. In the coming weeks, we will be moving the cattle onto different parts of the pasture.
On the row crop side of the operation, we have been watching the corn grow taller each day, with tassels fully sprouted. We have been trying to keep the crops watered to the best of our ability. With the heat we have been receiving recently, we are trying to keep the fields wet. We were fortunate enough to receive about half an inch of rain last week, and the cooler days that came with it was a blessing. I don’t know about you, but I’m starting to get tired of all this heat and humidity. While it seems like quite a ways away, we have started preparing for harvest. The combine is all tuned up, so it is ready to go. The weeks will fly by, and harvest time will be here before we know it.
In the blink of an eye, school will be starting, and with COVID-19 still going strong, it will be interesting to see how this year will vary from others. I will be starting my freshman year of college this fall, and this year is bound to be one of the most confusing years of school. With all the rules regarding student safety and mask-wearing, we are in for a year of firsts. This new normal is going to take a lot of getting used to. However, I think I speak for many when I say that I am just grateful to be back in school.