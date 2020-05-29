Hello everyone! I hope you had a great Memorial Day Weekend! Here are some updates from Martensen Cattle.
Planting season has come and gone in the Platte County area. We don’t see many people out in the field around Humphrey. I think this is one of the few benefits COVID-19 has given us. Farmers are also parents and grandparents, and with school-related activities being canceled in order to follow the rules of social distancing, farmers have had the opportunity to get in the field and stay at it.
We were also blessed with multiple nice days, which made it easier to get into the fields. Compared to last year, and even previous years, we were done planting much sooner than usual. Corn and soybeans are starting to emerge.
We have had quite a few rainy days recently. The crops enjoy it, but is not so beneficial on the livestock side of things. Sorting pairs for pasture doesn’t go as efficiently in the mud, and you don’t stay clean either!
On the nicer days, we have been working toward moving the cattle to grass. Pastures have been receiving rain, which is good for the grass but not so great for getting full cattle pots cattle down the roads. Within the next few days we are hoping for some sunshine so we can get cattle to grass and officially end our planting season by planting the cattle yards.
As of May 22, corn was $2.80 and beans were $7.67 at CVA in Humphrey.