Life here at Oak Hill Farms is busy as usual as we continue the regular routine of our farrow to finish operation.
The cooperative (Berkwood Farms, www.betterpork.com) where we sell our Berkshire hogs is constantly working to find new and innovative markets for quality pork as more places are opening up following the initial wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
One example of this is at Adventureland theme park on the east edge of Des Moines, Iowa. On your way to riding “The Monster” roller coaster, you will walk by a concession stand that is shaped like a pig. Out of that shack (painted black and white to look like a Berkshire) you can now purchase bacon on a stick, along with a variety of other delicious Berkshire pork products.
I think it’s neat to know that people could be eating some of the pork that we’ve produced on our farm while spending time at a rollercoaster park!
By the time you read this article, my dad will have participated in a webinar for AFAN (Alliance for the Future of Agriculture in Nebraska), set for July 8. This was originally set to be part of a pork industry expo in York, Nebraska. Due to the pandemic, it was changed to an interactive, online format. He will be part of a panel that will discuss the merits of niche pork production and how it can benefit small family farms.
It’s important to remember that there are many opportunities in the pork industry if you just take the time to find your niche. The opportunity to write for the Midwest Messenger began simply as an opportunity to earn some scholarship money for college. It quickly turned into much, much more as I found out that I really do enjoy writing about agriculture and sharing my thoughts with other farmers in the region.
As I begin college next month at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to pursue an agricultural and environmental sciences communication degree, I will continue to fine tune my writing and communication skills. Depending on where life takes me, you might be reading my writing again, whether it is in the Midwest Messenger or some other medium of ag communication.
Thank you all for being so supportive and encouraging my passion for agriculture and writing. Until next time! – Elizabeth Hodges