Verdigre, Nebraska
Hello, everyone! I hope you all enjoyed a nice Father’s Day weekend.
The weather around here has made the Randa household very busy the past two weeks. On the hot, sunny days, my dad and I are usually on the tractor. There have been a few rainy days where I have been able to catch up on getting all set up for college. I was also able to complete the online YQCA (Youth for the Quality Care of Animals) course on a rainy day last week. This is a course that is required yearly for students who show.
Speaking of showing, my two show heifers, Cedar and Willow, have been leading for me very well. I am always thrilled to see progress like this at such a fast rate.
My bottle calves, Hank and Tank, are also gaining weight nicely and keeping their streak of being naughty. My great-grandma turned 108 on June 14, there was a drive-by parade held to celebrate. We used Hank and Tank for the parade. There was a great turn out, which made for a pretty special day for her.
I am in the process of memorizing my speech for FFA, I will be competing at state via Zoom on June 26. My dad and FFA advisor have been helping me prepare. It will definitely be different from other years, but I am so glad that I am able to compete.
The Randa Ranch is receiving a slight facelift, so in order to prepare for my graduation, we plan to hold a small party out at our house. Our graduation and prom is going to be held in the last week of July.
For now, I am still doing the usual. Hanging out with my family, taking care of animals, and chopping all the cedar trees in sight. I hope you all enjoy your weekend and stay safe and healthy. — Emerson Randa