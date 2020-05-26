Hope you all had a great Memorial Day weekend and stayed dry!
The Randa Ranch received over an inch of rain Saturday, and another half inch hit the ground on Monday, but that hasn’t slowed us down. We have been keeping busy like usual.
We finished working and moving the last of the pairs out to pasture this past weekend. My bottle calves, Hank and Tank, have become quite ornery. Hank’s ear was infected from his tag, but it has been healing well. They have escaped from their pen many times to go run with the bulls. They must think they’re in Spain!
I have a “quack” update on the ducks we hatched for a classmate of mine. There were 13 successful hatchings! I fostered them for about a week before sending them to their forever home at the Miller residence.
Like many other towns around us, our town’s yearly celebration, Kolache Days, has been canceled for the year. I have my fingers crossed that the Knox County Fair will carry on in mid-August. A lot of time and work is put into taking care of our many fair projects, not just the week of the fair, but the months leading up to it as well. Not only have I been working with my bottle calves, I have two registered red Angus heifers. We know the chickens, cattle, wood projects and the prized garden vegetables and flowers will still be put to good use, but a fair would reward all the hard work put into the projects!
The alfalfa and oats in our field are coming along nicely. Last Monday, my dad had me spraying thistles in the pasture with 2-4D. I use our four-wheeler in areas the tractor sprayer can’t get to. I also chopped thistles by hand in the pasture closest to our house. (No, it wasn’t a punishment for missing curfew ... this time!)
There are still many projects to be done in the upcoming weeks: weeding the garden, fixing fences, keeping a handle on the thistles and cedar trees, putting mulch around flower beds, and many others.
As always, hope you all stay safe and healthy!