Rob-See-Co acquires Illinois seed corn company

Rob-See-Co, an independent seed company located in Elkhorn, Nebraska, acquired Masters Choice, an independently owned seed corn provider based in southern Illinois. The acquisition enables Rob-See-Co to provide premium seed products designed for animal feed, and expand current product in a new area
“We are honored to build on the seed legacy that Masters Choice has created in the premium animal feed business,” Rob-See-Co CEO Rob Robinson said in a news release. “Rob-See-Co and Masters Choice are family-owned companies that both value putting our customers and relationships first. This makes for a seamless and collaborative transition as we welcome the Masters Choice team to the Rob-See-Co family.”
Rob-See-Co will remain focused on farm owner’s needs by providing quality, high-value products. Rob-See-Co will utilize the expertise of Masters Choice dealers and continue selling Master’s Choice premium silage products through Masters Choice distributers and brands.
“We are handing the company over in trust and good faith,” Masters Choice President Lyn Crabtree said. “We encourage our dealers to embrace the Rob-See-Co family, and are confident that Rob-See-Co will continue to offer high quality, high value feed products for animals.”
Masters Choice will continue to operate out of its current headquarters in Anna, Illinois.
“We are excited about the opportunities this acquisition brings for both companies,” said Jim Robinson, corn and soybean manager at Rob-See-Co. “The animal feed business is underserved, and there are not enough companies focused on development of seed products to support animal feeders. This gives us an opportunity to utilize our research and product testing abilities to continue offering Masters Choice premium, high quality animal feed products.”