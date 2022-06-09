Sandhills Ranch Expo set for June 15-16

Nestled in the beautiful Sandhills of Nebraska, the nation’s largest ranch-oriented trade show will take place June 15 - 16.

The Sandhills Ranch Expo at the Rock County Fairgrounds will play host to a wide variety of agricultural exhibitors, delicious food, a craft fair and more.

The expo strives to be “an intersection for producers, innovators, and industry support companies,” according to the organization’s website.

Attendees can explore the latest technology in equipment and machinery, seed companies, trailer manufacturers and more.

The craft show at the Rock County High School features hand crafted items, as well as products from local home based businesses.

A free shuttle will run between the fair grounds and the high school.

Rodeo action kicks off Thursday night at 7 p.m. with the Roughstock Challenge featuring saddle bronc, bareback and bull riding.

The evenings will wrap up with a dance in the on-site beer garden.

Find more info and a full list of vendors at sandhillsranchexpo.org.

Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.

