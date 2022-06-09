 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sandhills Ranch Expo set for June 15-16

Sandhills Ranch Pic1.JPG
Ashley Wimer

Nestled in the beautiful Sandhills of Nebraska, the nation’s largest ranch-oriented trade show will take place June 15 - 16.

The Sandhills Ranch Expo at the Rock County Fairgrounds will play host to a wide variety of agricultural exhibitors, delicious food, a craft fair and more.

Sandhills Ranch Map.JPG

The expo strives to be “an intersection for producers, innovators, and industry support companies,” according to the organization’s website.

Attendees can explore the latest technology in equipment and machinery, seed companies, trailer manufacturers and more.

The craft show at the Rock County High School features hand crafted items, as well as products from local home based businesses.

A free shuttle will run between the fair grounds and the high school.

Rodeo action kicks off Thursday night at 7 p.m. with the Roughstock Challenge featuring saddle bronc, bareback and bull riding.

People are also reading…

The evenings will wrap up with a dance in the on-site beer garden.

Find more info and a full list of vendors at sandhillsranchexpo.org.

Sandhills Ranch Map - Craft Show.JPG

Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News